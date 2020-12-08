A 27-year-old Marshall man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox said Tuesday.
Danny Brian Hernandez pleaded guilty Sept. 14 to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison Monday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap.
According to information presented in court, Hernandez was a member of an organization responsible for importing large quantities of meth from Mexico and selling it in Marshall. Evidence showed Hernandez sold more than 13 ounces of meth to a confidential informant on three occasions.
Hernandez and eight other defendants were indicted by a federal grand jury Feb. 19 and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.