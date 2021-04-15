A Marshall man has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for having a pipe bomb.
Thomas Asa Harbarger, 57, pleaded guilty in November to possession of an unregistered destructive device and was sentenced Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, according to information from acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.
Information presented in court showed Harbarger on Aug. 2, 2019, was working on a disabled vehicle at the side of Texas 49 in Cass County when he was approached by a state trooper who learned the vehicle was reported stolen. Harbarger told the trooper he did not have his identification and gave a fake name, according to Ganjei. Harbarger had outstanding warrants and was arrested.
After Harbarger's arrest, law enforcement found a homemade pipe bomb in the driver’s side door pocket of the vehicle. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives inspected the device and determined it was “capable of causing injury or death to a person.”
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jim Noble as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative aimed at reducing gun and gang violence.