Marshall’s police chief is calling for an end to violence in the city after a car occupied by a woman and her two children was “riddled with bullet holes” in a weekend shooting.
The woman and children had minor injuries from broken class in the shooting, and police do not believe the occupants were the intended targets of the attack, according to a Monday statement issued by the Marshall Police Department. The incident comes on the heels of two fatal shootings and another homicide in the city in the past month.
Dispatch received multiple calls at about 8:09 p.m. Sunday about shots fired in the area of South Garrett Street and Woodland Road, according to police. Off-duty officers working at the Marshall Convention Center shortly after 8 p.m. heard shots in the area and went to Bell Street to investigate.
The officers saw a vehicle approaching “at a high rate of speed.” The woman and children were inside the vehicle.
“The officers removed the occupants of the car and brought them into the Convention Center for their safety and to allow them to receive medical care,” police said.
Patrol officers, detectives and crime scene investigators responded and found multiple shell casings in the road, according to police.
“This violence must end in our city,” Carruth said. “Families should not fear a random attack while driving home from grocery shopping or while they are simply relaxing in their homes. No one should be shooting up vehicles, but shooting multiple rounds into a vehicle when you have no idea who is inside of that vehicle is the pinnacle of recklessness.”
Carruth said the type of violence in Sunday’s incident will not be tolerated by Marshall police, and he asked anyone in the area of Woodland Road and South Garrett Street — or who have security cameras in the area — to contact them at (903) 935-4575. People who wish to remain anonymous can contact Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers at (903) 935-9969 or use the P3 mobile app.
Two people have been killed in shootings in Marshall in the past couple weeks, and another person was dead at the scene of a fire.
Officers responded on April 4 to the 600 block of Holland Street about someone knocking on the door of a home, police said. Responding officers said someone had been shot. The victim, Jerrold Deshane Maze Jr., 20, of Marshall was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead.
On March 31, officers responded to an afternoon call about a man lying on the ground in a cemetery at FM 1997 and Buffo Street in Marshall. The man, identified as 20-year-old Akeivyon Diez McMillan, of Jefferson had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said he was dead at the scene.
Police later arrested a 16-year-old in the shooting death.
Marshall/Harrison County Crimestoppers are looking for information after a March 10 fire at Ryan’s Crossing Apartments in the 1500 block of Martin Luther Kig Jr. Blvd. Upon arrival, officers found 21-year-old Alexis Marie Manning dead.