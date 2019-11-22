MARSHALL — Marshall city commissioners voted Thursday to approve an agreement with Shelter Planners of America to initiate the design/plan step in the creation of a new animal adoption center.
The proposed fee for the services totals $45,950, and City Manager Mark Rohr said the animal shelter committee vetted the group and recommended approval.
Rohr also said a potential change to the location of the animal shelter could be made in the future.
During the Marshall City Commission meeting Thursday night, a number of community members stepped forward to express their opinions on the shelter project.
Leo Morris spoke out over financial burdens the shelter might cause. He expressed a need for financial responsibility and finding other funding outside of Marshall residents.
Vicky Brooks spoke about the need for a new shelter.
“(The current shelter) is the most horrible thing I have ever seen in my life; we need a shelter, and we need help,” Brooks said.
Kenneth Moon spoke about his hope for a cost-effective plan for the animal shelter.
Also during the meeting, Rohr revealed an outline of the new downtown revitalization plan.
Rohr said Phase 1 will focus on the 100 block of Houston Street.
Changes include extending sidewalks by 10 feet to allow for outdoor dining and safety, additional streetlights to fit the theme, adding trees and other green elements and allowing artists to create art to display in the area.
The biggest change to the community in the plan would be the addition of a green space and outdoor theater area on the east side of Whetstone Square.
The green space would mean a lawn area with outdoor seating, a new park, a potential permanent space for the carousel, an outdoor interactive water fountain for community use and an outdoor stage.
Rohr said that portion of the project is crucial because of its proximity to the courthouse, East Texas Baptist University School of Nursing and Memorial City Hall.
He said the plan will not diminish the number of parking spaces downtown.
“None of this calls for a tax increase,” Rohr said.
City commissioners also voted to approve a resolution to create a charter review committee and appointed members to the committee.
Each commissioner appointed a member, which resulted in Mayor Terri Brown appointing Diane Seal, Commissioner Larry Hurta appointing Garrett Boersma, Commissioner Vernia Calhoun appointing Angelita Jackson, Commissioner Marvin Bonner appointing Herbert Johnson, Commissioner Doug Lewis appointing Stacia Runnels and Commissioner Amy Ware appointing Scott Carlile.
Calhoun and Ware were appointed to the committee as ex officio members.
The city also approved a raise in the water rate that was previously discussed, to be effective January.