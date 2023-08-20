TATUM — Children flooded the fishing pier with rods in hand Saturday at Martin Creek Lake State Park in hopes of hooking the big one as the park held its Fishing With A Ranger event.
Children were paired with park rangers and volunteers at the fishing pier in the day use area where they received help with removing fish and baiting hooks.
“This is a community service event to get the kids involved with the state parks and fishing,” said Park Ranger Steve Garber. “It’s educational. If they are willing to learn, they can learn how to tie a fishing line, how to identify the different type of fish, and the different habitats that they live in.”
The park in Tatum also offers other activities such as swimming, camping, hiking, biking, water-skiing, picnicking, geocaching and nature photography.
The park is at 9515 CR 2181D in Tatum and open daily 6 a.m. to 10p.m.