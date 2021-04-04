From staff reports
The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center has scheduled its first Courageous Kids Online Auction featuring Texas Rangers tickets and more to raise funds during National Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.
The auction will open at 6 a.m. Monday and end at 9 p.m. April 11. Auction items include a Texas Rangers luxury suite ticket package, Texas Ranger homeplate tickets, Big Green Egg, Lenovo Chromebook, STIHL chainsaw and more.
April is National Child Abuse Prevention & Awareness Month. Proceeds from the online auction will support the Martin House’s mission to ensure that every child who is a victim of abuse and comes to the center has an opportunity to be heard, feel protected and receive services that are vital to their continued safety and future well-being.
The advocacy center, founded in 2009, is a child-focused nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children who are reported victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. Each year, more than 600 children receive forensic interviews at their offices in Longview and Marshall.
Auction items can be viewed and bid on at https://app.galabid.com/themartinhousecac. For information, visit www.themartinhousecac.org, call (903) 807-0189 or visit The Martin House Children’s Advocacy Center Facebook page.