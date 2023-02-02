Roxanne Stevenson says the Martin House Children's Advocacy Center has been "feeling the growing pains for the last several years"
The Longview nonprofit organization has now formed a committee to oversee plans for an expansion and is in the preliminary stage of a capital campaign.
Stevenson, executive director of Martin house, said serious plans for a new building were first discussed in 2019 but were interrupted by the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Martin House is dedicated to helping children younger than 18 who are suspected victims of sexual or physical abuse or witnesses to violent crimes. It serves Gregg, Harrison and Marion counties.
According to Stevenson, the need for a new facility is great.
"We've outgrown our facility, expanded services and added staff, which needs a larger facility to fully meet the needs of children who've experienced abuse and need our support," she said.
Stevenson said Martin House also has hired engineering firm Johnson & Pace, which has designed a preliminary floor plan and done an exterior rendering.
The current design is about 16,000 square feet and will potentially be built on property next to the current facility at 606 Garfield Drive. Stevenson said a "generous benefactor" is donating that land.
Martin House also has plans to meet with local businesses and community members to discuss "our vision and see if they might be encouraged to support the plan."
The total project is being estimated at a cost of $8 million. Stevenson said she expects it to take two to three years to raise the funds and build the facility,.
However, that price tag is subject to change as it has already fluctuated several times with increased construction costs. Site development costs and operational expenditures also will need to be factored in, she added.
If built, Stevenson said the new facility will allow the organization to expand its services.
"We want to add ... more education programs; we want to add more counselors. We know that mental health support is so desperately needed for children who've experienced trauma, and this will give us the ability to expand to meet those needs for decades to come," she said.
While details for the future building are being worked out, she said it likely would be used by another East Texas nonprofit organization, Kingdom Care, to provide temporary placement for children who've been removed from their homes but do not yet have foster placement available.
At Monday's Gregg County Commissioners Court meeting, $1 million was designated from federal coronavirus funds to aid in construction of the facility.
County Judge Bill Stoudt said Martin House has until 2026 to determine how it will spend the money. Once decided, it will have to return before commissioners and present the plan before funding can be released, he added.