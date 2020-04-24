Tentative plans for a new headquarters for Longview Economic Development Corp. came under scrutiny Friday, but the board’s leader said current activities should continue.
Those activities include finalizing a land swap with Longview ISD for the old high school site at 400 N. Second St. on which a new LEDCO office might be built, plus layout and site planning being conducted by a contracted architect.
LEDCO’s capital budget provides for up to $2 million to be spent on building a new headquarters, but that money hasn’t been committed, LEDCO President/CEO Wayne Mansfield said. So far, about $6,000 to $7,000 has been used for architect Jeff Potter to do surveying.
The land swap calls for giving Longview ISD four lots in its North Business Park in exchange for the Second Street property. School trustees approved the swap last month, and Mansfield said the contract could be finalized within weeks.
Board member and former Chairwoman Peggy Vaughan suggested that the agency hold off on those activities, citing economic uncertainty from the global COVID-19 pandemic’s potential effects on LEDCO’s future revenues that are almost solely derived from sales taxes. She also said LEDCO should hold on to its business park property in case a company might be interested in locating at the site.
“I wanted to see if there was some thought on putting a pause on this building,” she said. “We may need to spend that $2 million elsewhere.”
Board Chairman John Martin said LEDCO already is near closing on the land swap.
“I think everything is in motion,” Martin said. “I think we need to stick to our plan.”
Board Secretary Claire Henry asked whether LEDCO should consider if it’s the right time to spend the money, noting that there will likely be less sales tax revenue over the next few years, but she added that land swap already is close to being a done deal.
Board Vice President Natalie Lynch later said they aren’t starting construction on a $2 million project yet, and though further discussions should be conducted about revenue and expenses in the next two to three years, the money already is set aside in the capital budget.
“If everybody just said we’re stopping, that’s furthering this problem, right? We have the capacity. We have the money to do it. If it’s not going to hinder our further allocation, we should move forward on this,” she said.
No action was taken on the matter Friday, because it was only a discussion item on LEDCO’s regular meeting agenda. Members met by teleconference to comply with Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order for social distancing to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus.