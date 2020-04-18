If a window in time at two local retailers says anything, most East Texans aren’t giving much credence to a recommendation to wear masks in public.
While health officials initially hadn’t recommended that everyone take that step to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversed that position at the beginning of the month. The city of Longview also has issued its own recommendation to wear face coverings. (The CDC does not recommend face coverings for children younger than 2.)
This week, as the number of area COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to climb, the News-Journal conducted an informal survey to see if residents are following those recommendations. Staff members spent an hour each at Walmart on Fourth Street on Wednesday and across the street at Lowe’s on Thursday, counting people as they left the stores and how many were wearing masks.
The results? Less than a third of the more than 800 customers counted were wearing masks or had one visible on their bodies.
News-Journal staff members counted people leaving at the pharmacy and grocery exits at Walmart for a total of 507 people —154 who were wearing masks. At Lowe’s, staff members counted people leaving from the garden area and the main exit for a total of 312 people — 92 were wearing masks.
People’s face coverings included bandanas, paper medical-style masks, home-sewn cloth masks and a variety of more formal masks that appeared to have filters.
Dr. John McDonald with Christus Trinity Clinic in Longview aid the coronavirus spreads from person to person through respiratory droplets. Because of that, the CDC recommends people wear a cloth face covering when they’re in situations when they can’t reliably practice social distancing and remain 6 feet from other people.
“The CDC does recommend you wear a cloth face covering to protect other people from any respiratory secretions you may be producing that could expose (other people) to the virus,” McDonald said. “Ultimately, when we protect other people from us, we protect ourselves, too. The real danger of this virus is how many people in the community contract the virus. The purpose of the cloth face mask is to protect other people from your respiratory secretions. In doing that, you reduce the number of cases in the community. Ultimately, that reduces our risk of contracting the virus as well.”
The CDC’s guidelines specifically call for cloth face coverings — not N95 respirator masks or surgical masks.
“We’ve been very blessed that the number of cases we’re seeing in the community is not the huge numbers that they’re seeing in New Orleans and other places,” McDonald said, but medical grade personal protective equipment needs to be preserved for health care workers who are on the frontlines in the event cases here were to increase to that level.
Alberto Pitman had someone specific in mind when he donned gloves and a simple medical-style cloth mask for his trip Wednesday to Walmart. He left the store with a few items, including paper towels and eggs.
“I do this just to feel better about my wife,” said Pitman, who said many people know him as Mr. Goyo — he owns Taco Goyo restaurant and also has a food truck and locations at several local convenience stores.
His wife underwent chemotherapy 10 years ago, he said, and so he’s concerned about her potential exposure to the coronavirus.
“Myself, I feel pretty good, but I protect everybody,” Pitman said.
Walmart did not respond to specific questions about whether it plans to start requiring customers to wear masks.
“We are providing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer to all associates and we encourage them to use them. We continue to closely monitor the situation and will adjust our operations and procedures to help ensure the safety and well-being of our associates and customers,” Anne Hatfield, Walmart director of communications, said in a statement.
When mother and daughter Leticia Burney and Jodi Hines left Walmart this week, Burney was wearing gloves and a mask. Hines was wearing gloves but explained she couldn’t find a mask before they went into the store. They described how they follow a careful routine to sanitize their hands, the steering wheel and gear shift, the groceries — everything before they go home.
“I have seven kids, and my elderly grandparents live with my mom and dad,” Hines said, nodding toward Burney, and adding that they’re working to keep from bringing illness home.
In the parking lot that day, Becky Smith, her sister, Debbie Cobb, and Cobb’s granddaughter, Bailey Hudnall, 9, were selling cloth masks the sisters had sewn. Smith said selling the masks helps finance the masks that they’ve been giving away to church members and elderly people they know.
“We come to Walmart and hardly anybody has a mask,” Cobb said. ”I’m worried about our older population, especially so many of the older population coming into Walmart and they’re not wearing a mask.”
Smith is a soon-to-be-retired theater teacher at Spring Hill, and the sisters said they already had fabric and other supplies on hand.
“You can’t hardly find fabric anywhere,” Smith said, or elastic. “A lot of people don’t have a mask just because there’s nothing to buy.”
At Lowe’s, one customer, who declined to give his name as he was leaving the store, explained that while his employer has encouraged everyone to wear masks when they’re out and about, he doesn’t have one, and they’re hard to come by. He said his sister, though, is planning to make him one.
An announcement on the Lowe’s website said it has made gloves and masks available to store employees, although all N95 medical masks were being donated to health care workers. Lowe’s didn’t immediately respond to a phone call about whether it plans to start requiring customers to wear masks.
McDonald, at Christus Trinity Clinic, noted there are “great resources” available about how to make masks. The CDC website, for instance, has instructions for making masks out of a variety of materials, including a T-shirt or bandana.
This week, Louis Morgan No. 4 Pharmacy and Gifts began requiring anyone who entered the store to wear a mask, following the updated CDC recommendation. Employees already had been required to wear masks, and the store had previously begun its own initiative to take the temperatures of everyone who entered the store. That effort had discovered a couple of people who had a fever and didn’t know it, said Shawn Sams, co-owner and pharmacist.
Most people have been accepting of the measures.
“That large majority of them have been very happy to do anything they can do so that they’re safe and our employees are safe,” Sams said.
The store also has received “good feedback” about a table set up outside the store selling hand sanitizer and masks when they’re in stock, he said.
“Currently, we’re out right now (of masks),” he said. “We’re hoping at the end of next week we’re going to have a rather large order.”
The price the store is having to purchase them at is much higher than usual, he said, adding the the store has a minimal markup.
“The cost of this stuff has just gone up astronomically,” he said.
On Thursday, when News-Journal staff members were at Lowe’s counting people as they exited the store, one of the people who was not wearing a mask was Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne. He said Friday he had elected not to wear a mask because he was going to be picking up bags of mulch and didn’t want anything to constrict his breathing , noting that the CDC’s guidance is a “strong recommendation,” not a requirement. Once he was in the garden area it was easier to practice appropriate social distancing, he said.
Still, he said wearing face coverings is a good suggestion to follow because they help prevent a person carrying the virus from spreading it to other people, more than than they prevent a person from catching it from someone else.
“The main thing is social distancing” he said. “That has shown to be better than anything else.”