Lester Kilpatrick said he is building a house in Longview and needs to remove a number of pine trees .
However, Kilpatrick said he wants to plant new trees, so he showed up Saturday morning with wife Marylu at the Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office to receive free saplings. He filled a large plastic bag with saplings from black oak, black willow and Chinkapin oak trees.
"We are going to find out how good I am with my planting (and what kind of) green thumb I have," he said with a laugh.
Kilpatrick was lucky he picked out the saplings by abut 9:20 a.m. People lined up outside the building at 8:30 a.m. – a half hour before the tree giveaway started – and the Gregg County Master Gardeners Association ran out of saplings by about 9:30 a.m.
The Master Gardeners conducted the event, in its fourth year, to encourage residents to show appreciation for trees and become interested in planting, said Melaney Ferguson, who chaired the event. She said the Texas A&M Forest Service in Marshall supplied about 600 saplings from six types of trees.
The trees would have cost $20 to $35 if they were purchased at a nursery, Ferguson said. She said the Master Gardeners limited recipients to six saplings.
Master Gardeners also provided instructions on how to take care of the trees. Ferguson said they do not need to be planted immediately as long as they are placed in a bucket of water or in a pot with soil in it.
That is exactly what Fred Bassett of Elderville said he plans to do with the black willow, black oak and Chinkapin oak saplings he received
"I'll plant them in a pot first, and when it starts warming up, I'll put them where I want them," he said.
Bassett, who learned about the event from Facebook, said he showed up because he lives on more than an acre where trees have been uprooted by winds, are getting too big or are rotting in the roots.
Like Bassett, Karen Maines of Longview said she has plenty of room in which to plant her saplings of Chinkapin oak and black oak trees.
"We live on the golf course, and we are providing shade and privacy," she said. She said she and her husband, Randy, "took what was left" and wished they arrived earlier.
Emily Green of Lake Cherokee said she came for the second year and brought her five children.
Why did she come back?
"Because they are free trees, and I don't know anything about gardening," Green said.
Her 10-year-old daughter, Maddie, said, "I just like to plant some. We have a big garden. I just like getting stuff for the garden."
Green said she will try to live up to her name.
"I have a green thumb. I just don't know how to use it," she said with a laugh. "This is a good way to exercise it."