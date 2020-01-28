Master Gardeners to give away trees Saturday

The Gregg County Master Gardeners Association will offer free trees at its annual Tree Give-Away from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. The annual event is co-sponsored by the Master Gardeners and the Texas Forest Service.
Participants will be able to receive 10 seedlings to take home and plant.
The event will be held at the Gregg County AgriLife Extension Office, 405 E. Marshall Ave., Suite 101, Longview. Visitors should use the back parking lot and enter the building through the west-end door.
For information, go to facebook.com/greggcountymastergardeners or call (903) 236-8429.