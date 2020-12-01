When residents of The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living wanted someone to help call their virtual bingo games on bingo night, so they posted a social media Tik Tok video requesting actor Matthew McConaughey.
The Longview graduate and Academy Award winner not only accepted, but showed up to call the game with his mom, Kay, his wife Camila and their children.
In a video posted by the senior living facility, McConaughey, his wife and the kids get excited when two residents had bingo.
"We got an I-24, a I -24 ... ohhhhhh Richard! Waving his hammer up high! We got Charles King with the iPad waving up high! We got two winners! Look at this!" yelled McConaughey on the video.
To make sure things were proper, Kay asked to see the cards to make sure they were certified.
When someone won, they were able to ask McConaughey a question.
The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living Sales Director Molly Davis Nedley, told the local CBS affiliate, KEYE-TV that the visit was a boost the residents needed.
“This was a wish come true! The residents absolutely loved seeing Matthew and his family and enjoyed hearing him talk about what he’s doing to get through this crisis,”Nedley told KEYE. “It gave them hope and was the boost that they needed to get through this lonely, challenging time.”