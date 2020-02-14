The Longview Police Department was recognized by Mayor Andy Mack for reduced numbers of homicides in the city.
The city had four homicides in 2019 and seven homicides in each of the previous two years after double-digit homicides in 2015 and 2016, Mack said during the Employee Recognition portion of the Longview City Council meeting Thursday evening.
“I would call that a dramatic decrease in our homicide activity, and that is a direct result of our” police department officers, investigators and leadership, the mayor said. “You all have made such a difference in our community that we all feel safe everywhere in our community now.”
So far in 2020, Longview has recorded two homicides. Brandon Keith Harris, 36, has been charged with capital murder for retaliation judge/justice in the Jan. 30 shooting death of Valerie Hackett, 24, at Ware Meadows Apartments. Eduardo Sereno, 19, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the Jan. 22 shooting of his cousin, Bryan Rivera, 17, who died the next day.