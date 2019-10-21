A new entryway into Teague Park combined with other redevelopment could go a long way toward enhancing U.S. 80 and central Longview, Mayor Andy Mack says.
To help realize that dream, Mack is devoting proceeds from his next Go-Giver Gala to fund improvements along the roadway and at the park.
Teague Park enhancement coincides with his vision to revive development and the look of Marshall Avenue, also known as U.S. 80. That vision leans heavily on old properties that recently have been purchased by limited liability partnerships backed by local physician Dr. Christopher Ihionkhan.
“What my goal is,” Mack told the News-Journal, “is to open up Teague Park to Highway 80 to have a grand entrance off of Highway 80 to have visibility and accessibility into Teague Park. We’re actively pursuing the real estate to do that, and then once we have Teague Park opened up, I would hope we would continue to develop and enhance Teague Park to make it the showplace and the center of Longview.”
The city owns two properties that connect the park to Marshall Avenue.
Teague Park lands stretch along a Wade Creek tributary to Marshall Avenue next to a pawn shop, appraisal records indicate.
The city also owns property at 1310 W. Marshall Ave., connecting to other city-owned property bordering Teague Park.
In a recent Facebook post from Mack and the city of Longview, city staff stated, “Join Mayor Andy Mack for the third annual Go-Giver Gala at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex as we fund Highway 80 and ‘Bring Back Teague.’”
The gala is scheduled for Jan. 11.
Mack detailed his ideas in September at a lunch gathering of the Young Professionals League of Longview, calling Teague Park “a gem” of which the city hasn’t taken advantage.
Having an entrance to the park from U.S. 80 will allow passers-by to see into Teague Park, he said, and also could entice a large hotelier.
“Who wouldn’t love to see a good high-rise hotel on Highway 80 instead of out here everywhere north of Longview?” Mack told Young Professionals. “It would be so nice to see things like that happen, and it can happen, but we have to … we’ve got to always make the first move.”
He also noted in September that three properties on East Marshall Avenue are on the path to being torn down, demolished or sold.
Those three properties are the Globe Inn and American Dream Inn, along with the former Johnny Cace’s Seafood and Steak House, which was sold earlier this month.
Ihionkhan is president and registered agent for Equex Management Co. LLC, which bought the Globe Inn last year.
Ihionkhan also is managing member of Sierra Blue LLC, which now owns the former Johnny Cace’s property. He also is clinic director and pediatrician at Ancor Health Center PA and medical director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center-Longview.
In June, another Ihionkhan-involved partnership — Ecee Enterprises LLC — acquired property immediately west of the Globe Inn. That property at 1296 E. Marshall Ave. was previously held by Best Chance Auto LLC, according to the Gregg County Appraisal District.
When asked about Ihionkhan’s involvement in the city’s plans for Teague Park and U.S. 80, the mayor answered, “He’s not involved. ... He’s got his own plans.”
Ihionkhan and the city haven’t come to any agreements about the Teague Park area.
Mack said he knew about Sierra Blue buying the Cace’s property when he spoke to the Young Professionals League in September but kept mum on the details at that time.
“Those are three big projects right there on Highway 80 that help enhance what we’re trying to do,” Mack said. “We’re trying to buy additional acreage on Highway 80 to accomplish this goal.”
Enhancing Teague Park could have a similar positive effect on central Longview as the impact that Bergfeld Park has had on the central Tyler area, Mack said. He said he admires Bergfeld Park and believes that Teague Park can do the same and be better used by local residents and people coming from outside the city.
“I hope the citizens can see the big picture,” Mack said, “because Longview continues to grow, but we’re growing outward and we’re reaching our city limits in all directions. So my goal is to help us grow inward and enhance what we have and get businesses to grow inward and get Highway 80 to what it used to be and what it has the potential to be.”
Mack told the Young Professionals League that he wants to work the entire length of U.S. 80 in Longview, because it’s a huge artery that brings in people from the east and west.
He later explained that the city and private investors are trying to buy more acreage along the highway to accomplish their goal.
“It’s a big picture. When you see what all is going on downtown — we spent a ton of money to renovate downtown,” Mack said, remarking on ongoing projects to transform the Weaver and Petroleum buildings into apartment homes, and businesses on U.S. 80 that are being removed and replaced. “The snowball is starting to roll, and I want that snowball to gain momentum, because I think this is a great time to do this.”