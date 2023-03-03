The end is in sight for a Longview bridge construction project that began three years ago.
The city announced Friday that traffic will shift beginning Monday on McCann Road along a stretch where a bridge is being built to help connect the city’s trail system.
The project to extend Boorman, Guthrie and Cargill Long trails under Judson and McCann roads started in March 2020 and cost about $4.6 million, which was paid for with funding from the Longview Economic Development Corp. and a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Work on the Judson portion of the project ended and construction on the McCann part began in June 2021.
In September, more than a year after work initially began on the McCann segment, the city reported it had discovered “some slight conflicts” where the bridge deck, approach and road meet that could prevent proper drainage and create a bump. Those issues further delayed completion of the McCann work.
“On Feb. 28, the contractor completed the necessary concrete and asphalt approaches to correct the bridge deck on the west side of McCann Road at the bridge,” the city said in a statement Friday. “Next, they will begin the remaining work on the east side approaches to correct the bridge deck.”
Concrete barriers will be moved Monday to the west side of McCann in order to “safely delineate the north and southbound lanes. Barriers will prohibit entering or exiting the intersection of Spur 63 and McCann Road — next to Electric Cowboy and Lone Star Ice House.”
The city said when the east side of the bridge is finished, it will be ready for traffic.
“The final work remaining will consist of milling in order to smooth out the asphalt transitions,” the city said. “Prior to the milling, drivers may notice a bump. This milling work will only require single lane closures with low impact to traffic.”
The city also said it is expecting the project to be totally complete in April, depending on weather and other factors.