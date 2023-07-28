The most recent friction between businesses and the local homeless population moved north of downtown this summer following the relocation almost a year ago of One Love Longview.
The Longview Police Department scheduled a meeting June 6 among stakeholders in the area of Spur 63/McCann Road following an increase in calls for service, police spokesman Brandon Thornton said in a statement. The department received numerous complaints from business in the area and noted increased vandalism in Grace Hill Cemetery, he said.
Flyers about the meeting that were distributed to businesses and residents in the area had the heading, "Renew Longview Downtown Corridor."
"The meeting was led by the police department, with the mission of the meeting and a future project in that geographic area to be 'police-led, community-driven,' " Thornton said in the statement. "The police department wants to reduce social harms and improve the quality of life for the members of our community."
District 6 Councilman Steve Pirtle, whose district covers the Spur 63/McCann Road corridor and was at the June 6 meeting, said about 100 people and eight to 10 city staff members also were there. Those included City Manager Rolin McPhee, Police Chief Anthony Boone and officers from the department, One Love Longview Executive Director Amanda Veasy and residents of Towne Lake Village. In addition, representatives of various business in the area were at the meeting, including from Burger King, Murphy USA gas station, Sparklight, Habitat for Humanity of Northeast Texas ReStore, Jack's Air Conditioning and Heating, Moseley's Appliances, Orr Cadillac GMC and Hagen's Fasteners.
Pirtle said Boone made a presentation at the meeting about what the department is trying to do along the McCann Road corridor. However, he said he didn't want to overstep the chief's authority by talking about that plan.
Thornton declined a request to interview Boone, referring the News-Journal to the statement he provided.
"We had a lot of problems with McCann trying to get it finished up and fixed up," Pirtle said, referring to a longtime construction project to extend Boorman, Guthrie and Cargill Long trails that finished in April.
Pirtle mentioned areas in the city that already have undergone revitalization efforts, such as the South Street entrance off Spur 63, where a new entry monument stands as well as where the new police department building is under construction. He also pointed to the ongoing entryway project on Mobberly Avenue south of LeTourneau University.
He said he believes the police department wanted to look at what can be done in this part of the city near McCann Road and West Marshall Avenue.
Council members haven't yet discussed the Spur 63/McCann Road project together, but Pirtle said he expects Mayor Andy Mack to bring it up at some point .
One Love Longview
Several business owners and representatives said the issue of homeless residents in the Spur 63/McCann Road area was a big topic of discussion at the June meeting.
Mark Moseley, co-owner of Moseley's Appliances at 1013 McCann Road, said after the initial introduction of the initiative, an open mic was available for anyone to talk about concerns or problems.
"Once that question was asked, some people brought up One Love Longview," Moseley said. "They were talking about the number of homeless people that are now in this area, and they talked about how they're sleeping on their front porches (and) entering their businesses."
One Love Longview opened in September at 1015 McCann Road after moving from Fairmont Street.
The nonprofit organization offers a number of services to people with mental health and addiction issues, services to assist homeless residents and counseling and support groups for veterans, people of different ethnicities and LGBTQ people.
Moseley said he's had what he described as homeless people come into his business and ask for money and sleep near his air conditioning units, by his dock and in his Dumpster. One person who asked for money for a hotel room became belligerent when told no, he said.
Customers have told Moseley they've been afraid to leave their car and come into the business.
"There used to be really not that big of a homeless population in this area like there is today when One Love Longview opened," Moseley said.
Doug McKinney, who owns Jack's Air Conditioning and Heating at 812 McCann Road, also attended the June meeting.
He said since One Love Longview moved to McCann Road, he's seen a number of transients and homeless people in the area. He's had to call police numerous times to respond to people causing issues near his business.
McKinney added he also has had people sleeping on his property and one person who urinated in front of his office.
He owns two properties on McCann Road and for a period of time would have to frequently check on them to make sure they were OK, he said.
"I've been here 38 years ... and (One Love Longview has) changed the dynamics of our business district," he said.
'No solutions'
John Ray is a sales manager at Orr Cadillac GMC at 400 Spur 63 N and attended the June meeting.
He said he has had issues with people approaching customers to ask for money and then become aggressive when denied. He's also had people enter the showroom and refuse to leave until he called police.
Some people have caused scenes by cursing and screaming, while another undressed completely before leaving, Ray added.
"I probably called 911 more in the last six months than the entire 49 years I’ve been here," he said.
Ray said he couldn't prove the people were coming from One Love Longview since he's never watched to see where they walk from. However, he said the issue began around the time the nonprofit organization opened, which is the only common denominator to him.
After sharing his concerns at the June meeting, Ray said people began to get angry, and the discourse turned distasteful. He said he left the meeting with a bad taste in his mouth.
Amanda Veasy, the One Love Longview executive director, said the gathering was a disappointment.
Despite the meeting's stated goal to identify concerns and form solutions to renew the Spur 63/McCann Road area, she felt it was an open forum for complaints regarding the visibility and issues surrounding homeless people.
"While grievances were aired about the difficulty of sharing a block with an outreach center, no solutions were offered," she said.
Veasy said that as the "bottom safety net," her organization serves the most vulnerable populations such as those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, traumatic brain injuries and mental illness.
"While One Love Longview is a safe haven for these individuals during the daytime hours, we are not currently equipped to be an overnight shelter," she said. "With no overnight refuge, they are forced into hiding in encampments on private and public property."
'Doesn't solve the problem'
Since the June meeting, Moseley said incidents of people loitering outside of his businesses have stopped, and he no longer sees people gathered outside of One Love Longview after it's closed.
"I cannot complain if they're following all the rules," McKinney said. "They were leaving a lot of trash out front. They've cleaned up and improved a lot since the meeting."
Ray echoed Moseley and said since the June gathering, he hasn't had any incident involving loitering or trespassing.
"I'm forever grateful to the city for what they did and to One Love for whatever they did to make the problem not exist anymore," he said.
However, Veasy said no solutions have been implemented, and the only thing she did was ask One Love Longview clients not to trespass or loiter at businesses.
"It's not that we have done anything differently other than encourage them to lay low ... which doesn't solve the problem," she said.
After the meeting, Veasy had multiple conversations with clients and expressed the concerns of some of One Love Longview's neighbors. However, she said homelessness isn't an issue that only affects East and West Marshall Avenues or McCann Road — it's a city-wide problem. While the nonprofit organization is doing its part to provide tangible, long-term solutions, homelessness is not an overnight fix, she added.
"I would say arresting folks is not the answer. This population needs housing. It needs long-term solutions," she said.
Since the June meeting, One Love Longview has made an effort to educate clients about picking up trash, even if it's not their's. It is also attempting to rebuild its relationships with its neighbors and inform those who aren't aware about its mission.
"Unfortunately, our homeless population already does not have a voice and already their voices are hidden," she said. "It's made me feel terrible to have to stand before them and say, 'Hey listen — I know we told you it was safe to come out and come here, but maybe it's not yet.' "
Pirtle praised Veasy's efforts and said she's taken on a lot by herself and pulling a load that many others couldn't.
"(Homelessness is) just something that we'll have to deal with from now on, and I know other towns do too, he said. "It's not just inherent to us."
Another meeting on the Spur 63/McCann Road revitalization effort has not yet scheduled.