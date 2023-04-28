An almost two-year-old construction project on McCann Road in Longview is in its final stages.
McCann Road just south of Glencrest Lane was set to reopen to full traffic in both directions Friday afternoon, the city announced.
The work on McCann Road is part of a project to extend Boorman, Guthrie and Cargill Long trails under Judson Road and McCann that started in March 2020. The work cost about $4.6 million, which was paid for with funding from the Longview Economic Development Corp. and a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Work on the Judson portion of the project ended and construction on the McCann segment began in June 2021.
In September, the city reported it had discovered “some slight conflicts” where the bridge deck, approach and road meet that could prevent proper drainage and create a bump.
Those issues further delayed completion of the McCann Road work.
"The final work remaining will consist of milling in order to smooth out the asphalt transitions. Prior to the milling, drivers may notice a bump," the city said in a statement. "This milling work will occur during the next month and will only require single, short-term lane closures with low impact to traffic."