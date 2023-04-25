There are so many! That’s a pretty broad statement, but we’re talking recipes in this column (or we’re supposed to be).
For the past two weeks, I have been sharing recipes that I have collected since my last book (“From My Kitchen, Once More”). Some of you have said you have recipes in shoeboxes, kitchen drawers, boxes and in old purses. Well, so do I -- by the hundreds probably.
The second book I wrote was for this reason and because I left out of the first book one of my most often-used recipes -- my late friend Nancy Wright’s Corn Biscuits. Well, if I wrote a fourth book (about as likely as having another baby), it would be because loose, tried and true recipes are everywhere in my office, kitchen, car and who knows where else.
My good friends, Mary and Don Lawler, both retired music teachers, just as Joe and I are, came back into our lives when we moved back to Longview in 2010. Mary is a very good cook and has been so kind to share many recipes with me over the past 13 years. In early January I needed to make a quick, good, fool-proof appetizer. Mary’s recipe fits all those requirements. It is the kind of recipe which all ingredients can be kept on hand.
Well, I had everything laid out on the counter to make it. That is, I had everything but the recipe. I spent literally one hour looking for this recipe, which has three ingredients plus garnishes. I ran it in this column on Jan. 21. If you want it, I believe past columns can be found online (or in a copy to purchase at the newspaper office).
Anyway, I am very frustrated by time-loss on things like recipe hunting. Several times some of you have written to say a particular recipe in “From My Kitchen” was one you made and liked, but it got tossed. Though it is sometimes time-consuming, I am happy to try to help. I just wish I had someone to call to give me my own “lost” recipes.
A recipe which was sent to me shortly after my return to Longview is another one of my favorites which I have had in the column before, but it is worthy of your having again. It is for Oatmeal Pancakes, which make a good breakfast or brunch dish, but also a good “breakfast for supper” meal. It was sent to me by Doris House of Carthage, who gives credit to her daughter Denise Todd for this recipe.
Oatmeal Buttermilk Pancakes
1 1/4 cups old-fashioned oatmeal
2 cups buttermilk
2 eggs
1 cup all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/4 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup coarsely chopped pecans
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
In a medium bowl, stir together oatmeal and buttermilk. Stir in eggs and mix well. Add remaining ingredients. Preheat a lightly greased griddle or large skillet. When hot, drop by 1/4 cup measure. Reduce heat to medium. Cook until bubbles appear around edges. Flip and cook until cooked through.
This recipe included the following syrup:
Citrus Syrup
1 1/4 cups light corn syrup
3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
2 tablespoons grated orange peel
1 tablespoon grated lemon peel
4 teaspoons sugar
Mix all ingredients in a small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves. Let stand for at least 1 hour. Can be made and refrigerated for two weeks. We thought these were great with honey.