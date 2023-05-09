Please meet one of my newest friends. One of my favorite hobbies is “collecting people.”
I may have just met one who will rank at the top of my choice ones. First of all, this interesting lady loves to cook and still cooks for herself and for friends. When she is not cooking, cleaning and puttering about her house, she is an avid member of the Green Street Senior Center where she is a champion canasta player among the other activities in which she is involved.
Her name is Maureen Gray, a native East Texan, a retired ICU nurse and oh, did I mention that she will be 98 in August. She has lived in Longview since she was 5 years old and I am sorry our paths have not crossed before now. She is truly one of the most special people I have ever met and I am not the only one who thinks this because I discovered she was given a prestigious Florence Nightingale award recently for excellence in nursing. But let’s get to her recipe that gets rave reviews anywhere she serves it. I met her lovely daughter and her pastor. They told me about other recipes that are requested that she brings to various gatherings. I promise you more of her wonderful recipes.
Maurine Gray’s Banana Pudding
1 box (6 ounces) banana pudding mix
1 can Eagle Brand milk (sweetened condensed milk)
1 1/2 cups water
1 pint heavy whipping cream
3 bananas, sliced
1/4 cup lemon juice
1 box (11 ounces) vanilla wafers
1. Mix the first 3 ingredients and allow to set in refrigerator.
2. Slice bananas and mix with lemon juice. Set aside.
3. Whip cream until soft peaks form.
4. Fold whipped cream into pudding mixture.
5. Line a 9-by-13-inch dish with vanilla wafers.
6. Top with half the bananas.
7. Spread half the pudding mixture over bananas.
8. Repeat layers, save enough vanilla wafers to crush for 1 cup topping.
9. Top with crushed vanilla wafers
Makes 12-14 servings.
Here is another recipe I believe you will enjoy as those of us who ate it at a church supper where Carolyn Deakins, one of Longview’s best cooks brought it. This is really a method rather than an exact recipe.
Carolyn’s Sweet and Sour Angel Hair Coleslaw
2 bags angel hair slaw
4 or 5 diced Roma tomatoes
1 each yellow, orange, green bell peppers, chopped in a medium dice
3-4 pieces of broccoli florets, chopped
4-5 green onions, (tops and white part) chopped
Dressing:
1 teaspoon celery seed
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
2 tablespoons each lemon juice/ rice vinegar
1/4 cup (or more to taste) sugar
1/4 cup oil
Mix dressing ingredients well and adjust seasonings, sugar and lemon juice/vinegar to taste. Pour over vegetables. Makes 14-16 servings.
Someone asked me for a good Orange Jello recipe. It is not in one of my books but I usually keep it handy. My good friend Janis Canion gave it to me sometime in the last 10 years. Please keep it so I won’t have to go through too many shoe boxes looking for it.
Janis’ Orange Jello Salad
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple
1 package (6 ounces) orange gelatin
2 cups buttermilk
1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping
1/2 cup chopped nuts
Bring pineapple to boil. Stir in gelatin until dissolved.
Cool slightly and stir in cold buttermilk. Refrigerate until slightly set. Stir in whipped topping and nuts. Chill until firm. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch dish. Chill until firm. Makes 12-14 servings.