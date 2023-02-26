Well, are you still reading me even after I confessed that I had not followed my own advice? I’m trying harder to practice what I preach.
There are two topics I would like to discuss today. The first is from a word I have only recently learned and wish that it had never been created. The word is “shrinkflation,” and though we may not have heard or knew the word, I guarantee that you have been exposed to it. A simple definition, the shrinkflation situation is when the price of a product stays the same but its size gets smaller.
The first time I noticed this is when I was buying a 5-pound bag of sugar, only it had become a 4-pound bag. The next time was a pound of coffee, which suddenly was not a pound but 12 ounces. According to economists, various manufacturers and various corporate companies did researches in which they found that customers would not complain or notice so much if prices were not raised but less of the product was included. Many companies got by with it for a while. When “called on the carpet,” a few companies admitted to what was happening. Because of the rising prices of everything, packaging, transportation, labor, the product itself, but needing to keep their profit margins in place, it was decided to start this trend of shrinking various products; not just food but all paper items. At first, a few less chips, fewer sheets on tissue rolls might not mean much but multiplied by the millions of items produced, the shrinkflation seemed to be working.
Is there help for us consumers? Some authorities say store brands (generic brands) have not been so quick to do this. I long ago gave up my snobbish ways of only using certain name brand products. I have done some comparison tests and have learned there really is little or no difference in the store versus well-known brand names. I have been asked how to alter recipes from the original measurements. My answer is common sense and by guess and by golly.
I fear this will not be remedied soon.
The other idea I wanted to discuss was one that is mentioned often. You might be like many people who are only cooking for one person. This is not fun, nor is it easy, I have found. My answer is to continue to cook with my regular recipes and either freeze, share or do both. I rarely bother to make one portion of anything (unless it’s a salad or a sandwich). I am going to share a soup recipe today that makes 4 servings, and that’s not too much to eat for a couple or three days rather than having to eat something for a whole week.
Simple Tortilla Soup
Ingredients
3/4- to 1-pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-size pieces
1/2 cup chopped onion
6 cups water
1 tablespoon chicken base (or paste)
1 cup picante sauce (see note)
About 1 cup tortilla chips (like Doritoes, any flavor)
About 1/2 cup shredded cheddar or jack cheese
Steps
Mix chicken, onion, water, chicken base and picante sauce in medium sauce pan. Bring to boil, reduce heat and simmer for 35-45 minutes. Place servings in individual bowls and top with chips and shredded cheese. Makes 4 servings.
Note: I prefer a picante sauce that is not sweet. I use locally made Albert’s hot sauce.
There are some good frozen healthful items in the store that I find handy and ready to eat in five minutes instead of searching for the hidden cookies or candy.