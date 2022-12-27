“Life is a shipwreck, but we must not forget to sing in the lifeboat.” (Voltaire)
“You cannot control what happens to you, but you can control your attitude toward what happens to you.” (Probably Harlan Hall)
Is there a better time to remind ourselves that attitude is everything than at the start of a brand-new year?
Do you know anyone of any age from nine to ninety who is totally carefree with no worries, problems, or difficult situations? I have a lot of acquaintances, friends, and close pals in various groups where I “hang out”.
I cannot think of any one person who does not have loads that seem impossible to carry, yet many of them put one foot in front of the other and just keep going.
I am in three support groups for people who are caregivers to spouses, parents, or other family members who have dementia issues. Now here comes the “how you handle it” part of the scenario. In one of my groups, we have a person who really has a stressful situation-her husband is several years into the same situation as my husband.
Dementia has robbed them of their intellectual and reasoning abilities, they both are kind and easy to deal with for the most part but need almost constant care. However, my friend handles this in a most courageous way, with a smile no matter what is thrown at her. Her sense of humor is her strongest survival tactic. If you know Pam Smith don’t tell her that I wrote a column about how inspiring she is to me and others. Though the recipe today is not hers, I will share a couple of her recipes soon.
The recipe today is from my Tai Chi class. I have been studying this ancient form of stretching, breathing and balance for at least 25 years now. I strongly encourage you to try it. One of the members brought a big plate of these cookies to class two weeks ago. My late friend, Mac Stone, and I always agreed that there was no bad cookie, and this one ranks among the best.
Tai Chi Cookies
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup sugar
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg
1 cup canola oil
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup raw oats (old-fashioned)
1 cup cornflakes, crushed
½ cup shredded coconut
½ cup slivered almonds
½ cup chopped pecans (or any chopped nuts)
3 ½ cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Cream together butter and sugar. Add egg, oil, vanilla and mix well. Add coconut, oats, corn flakes, nuts and mix well. Add flour, baking soda, and salt. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto a sprayed cookie sheet, flatten with a fork. Bake for 15 minutes. Makes about 5 dozen cookies.
You know it’s a tradition in the South to eat black-eyed peas on New Years’ Day, supposedly to bring luck for the coming year. Some like the peas, others are afraid to take the chance of not eating them. This is my favorite way to eat them.
Black-eyed Pea Relish
2 cans black-eyed peas (15 ounces each)
½ cup bell pepper, (green, red, or a combination)
4-6 green onions, chopped with tops (or 1/3 chopped white or purple onions)
3 tablespoons sweet relish
2 ribs celery, finely chopped
½ cup zesty Italian salad dressing
Chill overnight or 7-8 hours before serving.
Serve as a dip with crackers or as a salad.
I want to send sincere best wishes for the New Year and a big thanks for visiting with me each week for all these years.