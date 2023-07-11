There was an opportunity that came my way last week that I am sure you would have liked participating in.
I was asked, along with two others, to be a judge in a pie contest. This was almost as much fun as the event in Jefferson several years ago when the late Max Statman and I were asked to judge a chocolate contest.
Though I really like sweets and pies in particular, I am telling you after tasting about 30 pies, each of which was delicious, I was ready to grab a hot dog, hamburger or anything that was not sweet. I have had several opportunities during my food career to judge various food contests and it really is fun but not quite as easy as it sounds. After about the first 15 bites, it gets harder and harder to be objective.
The first thing I was asked to judge shortly after I began writing this column 53+ years ago was a chili contest. I like chili, but it is not the first thing I would order for a favorite meal. The hardest thing of all for me to judge (besides this pie contest) was a cookie contest. There is no bad cookie, in my opinion, just some better than others. If there were ever a “Raw Cookie Dough Contest,” I would have to recluse myself from judging because that is my favorite way to eat cookies.
There were three top winners in this recent pie contest. I am still waiting to get the third winner. I am not sure what order these pies that were declared winners came in, but these two today happen to be perfect for a cool dessert after a heavy meal on a hot day.
The first, made by Donna Richardson, is my favorite kind of recipe -- quick, easy, requiring little preparation. It was so good that we three judges ate almost the entire slice that we were only supposed to taste.
Donna’s Pistachio Pie
Ingredients
8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 small box instant pistachio pudding mix
1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple (do not drain)
1 cup miniature marshmallows
1 tub (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping
1 graham cracker or other crust of choice
Steps
Combine cream cheese and pudding mix and beat until light and fluffy. Add crushed pineapple and beat again for about 1 minute. Fold in marshmallows and gently stir in whipped topping. Spoon into pie crust and refrigerate for at least 2 hours before serving.
Karen Frith also entered a real winner. It was a very unusual pie, but pretty, light and delicious.
Karen Frith’s Strawberry Pie
Ingredients
3 egg whites
1 cup sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
24 Ritz Crackers, crushed
3/4 cup pecans, finely chopped
1 pint fresh strawberries, stems removed, cut into fourths or eighths if large
3 tablespoons sugar, divided
1/2 pint whipping cream
Steps
Beat egg whites and add 1 cup sugar slowly, until peaks form. Add vanilla, crackers and pecans. Put in well-greased 9-inch pie plate, scooping to sides to form crust. Bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes until golden brown. Cool. Add 1 tablespoon sugar to the strawberries. Add 2 tablespoons sugar to whipping cream. Beat whipping cream and add strawberries. Pour into crust and place in fridge for 4 hours before serving.
Each of these pies will make 6-8 servings.
Check back next week for the other winner in the Trinity Episcopal Church pie contest.