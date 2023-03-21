It’s spring! It really is in spite of the fact that the thermometer reads 34 degrees in the morning and 70 degrees in the afternoon. I love this season in spite of the allergies that many of us suffer along with the yellow vehicle syndrome, and the fact that we stay on weather alert pretty often. But I think seeing the dogwood, wisteria, azaleas, roses all bursting forth makes it worth it. It is East Texas, you know.
This time of year brings the Lenten and Passover time to several religious groups. Lent, which is the liturgical season that starts on Ash Wednesday and continues until Easter is a time of fasting or giving up particular foods or activities for many. I am not sure it is as strictly followed by some groups as it was in years past, but I know that some people still observe “meatless Fridays.”
I am going to share a couple of seafood dishes that have been favorites of ours through the years. The first recipe comes from one of my many great Louisiana cookbooks. Though I originally made it with red snapper, for the past few years I have used tilapia or freshly caught bass from one of our fisherman friends. I still call the recipe by its original name.
Snapper Veracruz
1 1/2 pounds fish fillets
1 1/2 cups dry white wine
1/2 teaspoon (or more) Cajun seasoning
1/2 cup each chopped red bell pepper, chopped green bell pepper
1/2 cup chopped onion
1/3 cup sliced or chopped pimiento-stuffed green olives
2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
1 tablespoon olive oil
Sprinkle fish pieces with Cajun seasoning. Pour wine into a large skillet and bring to boil. Drop fish into wine and reduce heat to simmer. Cook only until fish is white and no longer clear. This should take only 7-8 minutes if fillets are thin. Remove fish from skillet and set aside. In separate skillet, saute pepper and onion in tablespoon of oil until vegetables are slightly tender. Reduce the wine to half volume by simmering for 15-20 minutes, uncovered. Pour sauteed vegetables into wine in skillet and add olives and parsley.
Place warm fish on serving plates and top with vegetables in wine. This makes 3-4 servings. I served this with baked potatoes, a salad and crusty French bread.
This shrimp recipe is another good Lenten or anytime dish.
Shrimp Creole
1/2 cup oil or shortening
1/2 cup flour
6 cloves garlic, minced
1/2 cup each chopped onion, green pepper, celery
2 cans (15 ounces each) tomato sauce
2 teaspoons salt
1 teaspoon black pepper
3 pounds raw, cleaned shrimp
Hot steamed rice
In a large heavy pan, heat oil and add flour. Stir constantly until roux is smooth and golden brown. Add vegetables and cook until slightly tender, stirring often. Add tomato sauce and seasonings. Simmer, covered, for about 45 minutes. Add shrimp and simmer for about 20 minutes until shrimp are pink and tender. Serve over hot rice.
Makes 10-12 servings. This can be frozen and heated and served later.
A quick and easy shrimp dish is one with only three ingredients and one pan.
Tangy Shrimp Italienne
2 pounds medium or large shrimp with heads and shells removed (Tails on or off is your choice.)
1 bottle (8 ounces) Italian salad dressing
1 stick butter, melted
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Place shrimp in a 2-quart casserole with cover. Pour salad dressing and butter over shrimp. Bake for about 35 minutes until shrimp are pink. Serve with rice or French bread. Makes 4-6 servings.