Last week I wrote a “what if” column: What if I wrote a fourth “From My Kitchen” cookbook.
At this point this is not possible without the help of the equivalent of “the shoemaker’s elves,” who came in at night and made shoes for the poor shoemaker and his wife. I just happen to be at the point again of having recipes I want to keep and share with you, but spending more time finding them than cooking them is a bit discouraging and counterproductive.
Last week I created a recipe for a special day. Dr. Frank Jackson and I share a birthday and since we both like carrot cake, for our “Supper Club” (the one that has been meeting since 1968) birthday party, we agreed on this cake again. Since he made it last year, it was my turn. Well, guess who could not find last years’ recipe? I decided it was easier to create a recipe than to keep looking. Here is the result. I have to share with you or I will forget it.
2023 Birthday Carrot Cake
2 cups flour
1 3/4 cups granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cinnamon
4 eggs, beaten
1 cup cooking oil
1/2 cup butter, melted
4 tablespoons water
3 cups grated carrots or 1 (10 ounce) package, see note
Beat eggs and add oil, butter and water.
Mix dry ingredients, set aside. Add oil, butter, eggs and water. Add carrots. Mix with electric mixer 1 minute on low until all ingredients are blended. Scrape sides of bowl and mix 2 minutes on medium. Pour into either a 9-by-13-inch pan or 39-inch layer pans, all of which have been sprayed or greased and floured. For oblong cake, bake at 350 degrees for approximately 30 minutes. Bake 9-inch layers for about 35 minutes, testing with toothpick in middle to see if all are done.
Cool on racks and frost with cream cheese frosting:
1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
1 stick butter, softened
1 box powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 cup or more toasted chopped pecans
Mix all frosting ingredients until smooth. Spread on oblong or between layers and outside of stacked layers. Sprinkle with pecans.
Note: I used the pre-grated carrots but ran them for about 6 seconds in the food processor to chop them finer.
A few years ago, I did a program for the Greggton Baptist Church Senior Citizens group. They gave me one of their cookbooks compiled by the church members. This recipe is one that became a favorite with my family. I ran it in this column years ago and then repeated it a few years later. Someone wrote me for the recipe and I found the book and the column. So, here it is again.
Kelly Beans (submitted by Inez Cryer)
1 pound ground chuck
1 large onion, chopped
1 small green bell pepper, chopped
1 pound smoked sausage, thinly sliced
1 can each (about 15-16 ounces each) pinto beans, lima beans, pork and beans (undrained)
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 cup catsup
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Brown ground beef, onions, bell pepper and sausage in large deep skillet until beef is no longer pink.
Add remaining ingredients and simmer over low heat for 1 hour. This recipe will make 12-14 servings.
It freezes well and I suggest freezing in small containers if you cook only for yourself or one other person. It’s great to be able to pull out a quick meal and not to start from scratch on something when you rush in hungry.