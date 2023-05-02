Oh May, May, May is a lovely time and also a very busy time with all kinds of celebrations -- graduation parties, wedding celebrations, birthdays -- and other times that require special party foods.
“May, May, May” is one of the first songs I learned in my first year of teaching. It came from another teacher. And as many or most teachers will tell you, we borrow, share, take and pass on so many good ideas from the classroom. I have found this same thing to be true of recipes. Yes, we create some recipes from scratch but I will be the first to tell you that recipe swapping, then adding to or taking from that recipe is the way that many new recipes are created. Many times, they are accidents that turn out to be good recipes.
For the past two to three weeks I have been sharing recipes that did not make it into my first three cookbooks. They are recipes that I want to keep, but as disorganized as they have become (shoeboxes spilling over with newspaper and magazine clippings, scribbles on the back of an envelope), I know I have already lost some, now I am trying to share many of those recipes with you. So, will you please keep and organize your recipes better than I have since “From My Kitchen, Once More,” my last book? Then I would not have to write a fourth book and I could just get you to send me the recipes I have lost.
Since this is a big month for celebrations of many kinds, I think we are always in the market for a good punch or other kinds of refreshing drinks. I personally do not like super sweet punch recipes. I like this one very much. This can be made ahead and frozen or made several days before it is needed.
Golden Punch
2 cans (46 ounces each) pineapple juice
2 cans (12 ounces each) frozen orange juice
3 cans (6 ounces each) frozen lemonade
1 can (6 ounces) frozen limeade
Combine pineapple juice with all frozen juices which have been thawed. Pour over ice in large container or punch bowl. Add just before serving:
4 quarts ginger ale
2 quarts Sprite or 7UP
I like to make an ice ring with the juice mixture before the other drinks are added. This makes approximately 75 servings. Champagne or sparking wine may be added instead of the 7-up or Sprite.
The name of the next recipe is misleading -- not brownies at all.
Lemon Brownies
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease or spray an 8-inch square pan.
1/2 cup butter, softened
3/4 cup granulated sugar
2 large eggs
3/4 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons lemon zest
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Cream together butter and sugar until smooth and stir in eggs and flour and salt. Mix well and add lemon zest and lemon juice. Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 20-23 minutes until golden brown around edges.
Meanwhile, prepare lemon glaze:
4 tablespoons lemon juice
1 1/2 tablespoons lemon zest
1 rounded cup powdered sugar
Cool lemon bars and pour on glaze. Let set for 30 minutes before cutting.
The last really is a brownie recipe.
Symphony Brownies
1 brownie mix (the size for a 9-by-13-inch pan)
1 small Symphony milk chocolate bar (not the giant one)
Prepare brownie mix according to package directions. Spread half the batter in a 9-by- 13-inch pan, which has been sprayed. Break Symphony bar over batter. Cover with remaining batter. Bake at 350 degrees for about 20-24 minutes until slightly firm. Cool slightly before cutting.