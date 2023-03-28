Have you bought your bedding plants yet -- especially your herbs?
If you have read this column at all, either once or the any of the approximately 2,756 that I have written in the past 53 years, you will know right off that I am very fond of keeping dirt under my fingernails by digging, planting, tending, watering feeding anything that will grow. Please note, I did not mention “weeding,” so if you like to weed flower, herb, or vegetable gardens, call me.
You know where this is going: Growing your own culinary (or any other kinds) herbs. I was trying a recipe that I am sharing with you today. Though I have some herbs already growing and ready to use, I do not have fresh basil yet. It is one of my favorite things to grow and share.
I looked at some packages of cut herbs in stores recently, then I remembered to practice what I preach. I bought a plant of sweet basil (for about the same price as a package of cut herbs). I have not put it in the ground yet -- basil loves warm/hot weather. It is easy to grow if the temperature stays about 65-plus degrees. I usually buy one plant of several varieties of basil, and then sow seeds of that same type around it. I cut this one short enough to get what I needed for the recipe but left stems long enough for it to grow and produce for another five to six months.
You have heard me speak of my dear friend Jeanie Folzenlogen, who is like a sister to me. She loves to cook and is one of the few people left in the world who does not keep her finger on speed dial ordering food delivery (will not mention names, I would be guilty). Jeanie produces three meals a day almost every day. When she finds a new recipe or gets a new cookbook, she is so kind to share the book before she thoroughly reads it herself, I think.
The newest she loaned me is called the “I Don’t Want to Cook Book.” Now, surely there is not one of us who has not felt that way, even if we love to read cookbooks and enjoy spending time in the kitchen. The first recipe I tried is called Caprese Pasta Salad (more about caprese later).
Caprese Pasta Salad
12 ounces uncooked orecchiette pasta (The word means little ears and that’s what it looks like. If you can’t find it, try miniature shells.)
1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons salt
1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 pound grape tomatoes, halved top to bottom
8 ounces fresh mini mozzarella balls, halved
1 cup, packed fresh basil leaves, thinly sliced or slightly chopped
Bring large pot of water to boil. Add pasta and cook according to package directions.
While pasta cooks, whisk oil, vinegar, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, mozzarella and basil leaves. Set aside. Once pasta is cooked, immediately drain and add to other ingredients. Toss until well coated. May be served warm or cold.
Caprese Salad
16 ounces fresh mozzarella log, thinly sliced
2 fresh medium to large tomatoes, sliced in thick slices, 1 inch each
1 cup fresh basil leaves
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
Salt and pepper, to taste
Alternate tomato slices with mozzarella slices. Garnish with basil leaves and drizzle with olive oil. Serve at room temperature or only a bit cooler. Makes 5-6 servings.
I do not suggest that you serve both of these recipes at the same meal.