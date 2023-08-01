Well, it’s happening again, just as it has every year since the year I retired from full-time teaching 13 years ago.
This happens earlier though now than when I was a student or in my earlier years of teaching. You may or may not be old enough to remember when school started the day after Labor Day and then closed the Friday before Memorial Day.
Now, don’t think we taught fewer days in those decades ago — we did not have two weeks off at Christmas, a week at Thanksgiving or a week off for spring break. I am almost positive that all retired teachers do not have this yearning that burns in my soul to hang out in the school supply aisle as I do when the school supplies begin to show up on the store shelves. I can barely resist buying one of those huge boxes of crayons (64 or more) for two reasons: one, the smell of the Crayola Crayons plus the fact that in my elementary days I am sure we only had a box of 8 crayons.
Are you aware that a parent does not even have to go out to buy school supplies? In some districts they come all bundled by grade for whatever those students need. I will admit that saves major knock-down drag- out battles over which and what supplies to buy. But how awful to miss the thrill of seeing all those fresh packs of things just waiting to be selected, brought home and spread out with anticipation of the year to come.
So, when you see me debating over the pencils, crayons and scissors and I try to tell you that I am shopping for a grand or great-grandchild, I hope you won’t question the fact that one grandchild is going away to college and the great-grands are 3 years old and another 3 months.
It's time to talk about food to supply energy for these large or small ones going back to school. I have been trying for the last several months to give you recipes that I had not printed in this column or in one of my cookbooks. You know how I hate digging through boxes for a recipe clipped or perhaps written on the back of an envelope or even one that I might have created in a wild moment of kitchen experimentation.
Even though we are talking about going back to school, we are still reading high temps, so, I just can't feel good about heating up the kitchen. Let's talk cool foods. A few months ago I started making fruit smoothies for breakfast/brunch or anytime. I was influenced by my friend Fletcher Wright who agrees with me that healthful eating (and not too much of it) is the secret to solving a lot of health problems. He was the one who told me about making this delicious liquid meal. This is a method rather than a recipe. Here is my usual mixture.
Healthful Smoothies
Ingredients
1 frozen banana
1 cup each of any kind of fresh or frozen fruit or berries: peaches, blueberries, pineapple, mangos, strawberries (about 4 cups)
1 cup, packed fresh spinach or kale
1/2 to 1 cup low or non-fat Greek yogurt, unsweetened
Steps
Actually, I just pack the blender or the immersion blender with as much as it will hold. If fruit is not very sweet, add a little honey to taste. Blend until smooth. This makes enough for me for breakfast and a midmorning snack.
The 38th season of the delightful Texas Shakespeare Festival just concluded. I am so sorry I did not keep you aware of this, which was in my opinion, one of the best (OK, I say that every year). Some of us volunteers provide homemade East Texas food for the cast and crew on occasion.
My new friend Eileen Kosnick makes a delicious chicken salad, which recipe I failed to get but will provide it next week. It is the type I like best out of all the versions there are of it. This is my version, which is the same kind my mother made.
Plain Old Chicken Salad
Ingredients
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
2 ribs celery, chopped
1/4 cup dill pickle relish
1/4 cup sweet pickle relish
2 boiled eggs, chopped
1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper
1/3 cup (or more) mayonnaise
Steps
Mix ingredients (add mayo to make texture you like) and adjust seasonings to taste. Spread on bread for sandwiches. If making sandwiches several hours prior to serving, spread bread with soft butter to keep sandwiches from getting soggy. Keep refrigerated. Makes about 6-8 sandwiches.