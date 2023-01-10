Aren’t you glad when you get a new tip that makes life a little easier? I particularly like knowing things that have been helpful in the kitchen for others.
I have learned many things from books, some by trial (and tribulation), but mostly things that were shared with me by people who discovered some cooking shortcuts or ways that I did not know about before.
Today’s column will give you a few ideas and suggestions that might make your time in meal planning, prep and cooking a little easier.
First, if you have a cookbook with measurements and hints in them, you are ahead. (I have put this information in the second and third cookbooks I wrote, and I must admit that sometimes I must refer to them for something that I “used to know” but has slipped through the mind sieve.) Some of these things you know, but if anyone gets anything that helps a little, it will be worth it.
First, I suggest that you check a recipe carefully, even if it is one you have made countless times, to see if you have all the ingredients needed for the recipe, plus the size container or a suitable
substitute. Also, be sure to read the directions, not just the ingredients. Sometimes the directions are not the same old thing – maybe the eggs need to be separated, or room temp or something that might make a difference.
I suggest you place the ingredients on a surface large enough that you can move each item from one side to the other, i.e., I place the unused on the left and move to the right after I have put it into the mixture. This answers the question, “Have I put the salt in yet?”
Speaking of salt, this is a touchy subject. Some people have a craving, it seems for food to be extra salty; others, not so much. I grew up with food that was barely salted at all because my mother learned early that salt was bad for my father’s high blood pressure. I still prefer to cook with low salt and let the people around the table add salt to taste. There are some ways to slightly correct food that is accidentally too salty. If it is a pot of soup, more liquid can be added, more unsalted vegetables and a tablespoon or two (depending on amount of food) of lemon juice or white vinegar. It is thought by some that peeling a raw potato and cutting it into quarters will absorb some of the salt. As expensive as almost all food is now, we can hardly afford to waste anything.
Even though dried beans, peas and other legumes have gone up in price, these are still inexpensive ways to add protein to the diet. They need to be soaked (unless you have a fast cooker) for several hours. One way to shorten the soaking time is to wash the beans, etc., place in cook pot, cover with water and bring to boil for two to three minutes. Turn off heat and let the beans soak in hot water for one to two hours depending on what kind of beans. Drain off soaking water. Add fresh water, covering beans, and cook one hour or less, until tender.
There is a tip I learned early on about cleaning pots, pans and dishes. If cleaning something that is doughy, like biscuits, breads or such, cold water should be used, because the hot water will just harden the residue on the pan or bowl. If the item is sugary, such as cake frosting, candy, etc., use hot water.