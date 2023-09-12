We’ll just see if I am “jumping the gun” in sharing this recipe this week. The date on it is Jan. 12, 2003, which means I created it while we still lived in the Rio Grande Valley (we moved back to Longview in December 2010).
I am pretty sure it is my own concoction because I used my “culinary shorthand” in writing it. I wrote on the messy page, “great cold weather recipe.” No directions at all, which is another reason I’m sure I was just throwing things together and simply wrote down ingredients so I would not forget what was in it. Here it is, but I think we need a drop in the temperature to fully enjoy it.
Taco Soup with Hominy
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
4 cloves garlic, minced
1 large onion, chopped
1 package taco mix
1 package Hidden Ranch dressing mix, dry
1 (15 ounce) can chopped tomatoes
1 (15 ounce) can chopped tomatoes with chilies (like Rotels)
1 (15 ounce) can each: pinto beans, red kidney beans, Ranch-style beans, white hominy, yellow hominy (do not drain before adding)
Steps
Brown ground beef in large pan or stewpot until no longer pink. Add garlic and onion and cook until onion is tender and mixed well with browned beef. Add packages of seasonings. Mix well and add tomatoes and canned vegetables. Stir well. Check for seasonings and add salt and pepper to taste. Cover and simmer on low heat for 45 minutes, stirring often.
This is better after a couple of days in fridge but is really good immediately. This makes about 1 gallon or more soup. As always, I advise you to freeze some in small portions for later use or for sharing. If you like a thinner soup, add a couple of bean cans of water.
Oh, this was not found in the proverbial “shoe box of recipes.” It was under the box, resting in peace all these years.
I needed a quick and easy dessert to take to a needy situation. This does not quite equal my wonderful Fresh Peach Crisp, but since peaches were very scarce this year, this was a fairly worthy substitute (with a little vanilla ice cream on top).
Peach Bake
Ingredients
2 (15 ounce) cans peach halves, drained
1 cup (packed) brown sugar
1 cup round buttery cracker crumbs (like Ritz)
1 stick butter, melted
Steps
In a buttered 2-quart casserole dish, layer peaches, brown sugar and cracker crumbs until all are used. Pour melted butter over all. Bake, uncovered at 325 degrees until cracker crumbs are slightly brown. I started the baking at 350 degrees for 10 minutes then lowered oven to 325 degrees. Makes 4-6 servings.
Hint: Freeze the liquid from peaches to use in punch or mix with 7Up or ginger ale for a refreshing drink.
Someone asked me for the following recipe a while back. (Sometimes a “few years” might mean four to five years ago. Know what I mean?)
Chinese Cookies
Ingredients
1 package (6 ounces) butterscotch chips
1 package (6 ounces) chocolate chips
2 cups chow mein noodles
1 1/2 cups salted peanuts
Steps
On low heat, melt butterscotch and chocolate chips (or in microwave on reduced heat, about 70% heat, stirring every 3-4 minutes). Add noodles and peanuts and mix well. Drop by teaspoonfuls onto buttered wax paper and refrigerate to harden. Store in an airtight container. Makes about 36 cookies, depending on size and how much you eat while putting them out. This is a good recipe for children to make (10 years old or older).