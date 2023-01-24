It certainly is time for hot, delicious vegetable beef soup. Don't you think?
I have been making a version of this same recipe for more years than most of you have been alive. Honestly I don't remember where I got the original recipe. I think it came from trying to duplicate my mother's soup recipe. I vary it slightly, but I think that my family and friends who like it the way it is would rise up in arms if I changed it greatly.
Soups were created many centuries ago in many cultures to make a small amount of protein go a long way. Archeologists believe that soup-making is perhaps as much as 25,000 years old. The recipe I'm sharing today is my latest version of beef vegetable soup.
My Homemade Beef Vegetable Soup
2-3 pounds beef stew meat or a chuck roast, cut into cubes
3 tablespoons oil
1 large onion, chopped
3 ribs celery, with leaves
1 teaspoon minced garlic
1 1/2 quarts water
Brown beef in oil in very large (6-8 quarts) soup pot.
Add chopped onion, garlic and celery and cook until slightly browned. Add water and 3 tablespoons beef soup base.
I have talked about this before. It can be purchased in large sizes at Sam's warehouse or in smaller jars at any grocery store. Simmer, covered for 1 hour or until beef is tender. Add 1 can (28 ounces) chopped tomatoes, with liquid.
1 can (14 ounces) chopped tomatoes with chilies (like Rotel) and liquid
2 teaspoons seasoned salt
1 teaspoon black pepper (if desired)
Simmer for 25-30 minutes.
Add 1/3 cup pearled barley.
Add 24 ounces mixed frozen vegetables.
Simmer, covered, until meat and vegetables are tender. I add 2-3 (or more) cups of V-8 or tomato juice. Cover and simmer for 20-30 minutes. This makes a large amount. I suggest that you freeze this in smaller portions after you share some with family and friends.
A few years ago I threw together a recipe for quick jalapeno cornbread. I finally wrote it down and here it is.
Mexican Mixed-up Cornbread
2 (6-ounce) packages cornbread mix (see note)
1 1/3 cups cream-style corn
2 eggs
2 tablespoons sliced or chopped canned jalapeño peppers
1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Mix all ingredients except cheese. Pour into a greased 9-by-13-inch pan. Top with cheese. Bake at 425 degrees for 25-28 minutes.
Note: I prefer Corn Kits brand because it is not sweet.