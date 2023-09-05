Well, it’s here, finally! Oh, I don’t mean cool weather but, admit it, 95 degrees is better than 105 degrees, right!
I’m talking “potluck” supper/lunch/dinner time. I hear about these from you and I certainly consider myself to be a leader in the field of promoting this institution that is probably as old as time itself.
It’s much easier and enjoyable, I think, to eat different things that we bring to put together to make a complete meal. In each group that has these gatherings on a regular basis, I strongly advise “signing up” for what each is bringing. I will admit that most of the time a variety is spread. However, there have been times when there were 20 desserts, one main dish and several salads. Some of you may function as I do. Circumstances often dictate what I have time and energy to make and possibly what is on hand in the freezer or pantry.
The other situation is trying to taste (and to get the recipes) for everything. Double layering on the plate with a large separate dessert plate is the only answer I have found.
At the last of these wonderful times of food and fellowship, everything was delicious as usual. I know I am a nuisance going table to table asking who made what and would they please share the recipe so I could share it with you.
The first recipe comes from my beautiful friend Mary Lynn Dawes, who brought this to St. Michael and All Angels’ for Wednesday night’s evening prayer and potluck supper. They were sliders (is that a new word of the past few years?). I know it takes a few to make up the size of a regular burger or sandwich but I think they are great for serving at almost any gathering.
Mary Lynn’s Butterflake Cheese Rolls
Ingredients
1/2 cup chopped black olives
4 slices crisply cooked (I like it almost burned) bacon, drained and crumbled
1 cup shredded sharp cheese
1 green onion, finely chopped
1/4 cup mayonnaise
2-3 drops Worcestershire sauce
1 dozen brown and serve butterflake rolls (see note)
Steps
Combine first 6 ingredients, pull rolls slightly apart and stuff with mixture. Bake in muffin tins at 375 degrees for 15-20 minutes.
Note: Mary Lynn said that she could not find the rolls suggested, so she used the Hawaiian rolls and decreased the time in the oven because the Hawaiian rolls are already browned. Mary Lynn doubles the recipe (as I would do). I will make enough to serve once, share, then freeze for those “hungry, but don’t want to cook times.” (They seem to be coming more often these days.)
My husband, Joe, had a book once called “Pot-Luck Suppers.” He loves to cook for these meals. This recipe was one of the easiest and there were never others there like it.
Easy Brown Rice Casserole
Ingredients
1 cup brown rice, not instant
1 can (10 ounces) French onion soup
1 can (15 ounces) beef broth
3 tablespoons melted butter
Steps
Place rice in 2-quart casserole dish with cover. Add soups and butter. Bake covered at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Fluff with fork before serving. I made it once and added an 8-ounce can of sliced mushrooms, drained. I thought it was great. Joe picked all the mushrooms out of his serving and requested that I not tamper with his recipes. The world is divided into mushroom eaters and non-mushroom eaters. There is no “I sort of like mushrooms” category.