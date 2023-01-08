2023 — really? Can’t be. How in the world can a whole year have passed in the blinking of an eye?
Speaking of how time flies, do you catch yourself saying, “Oh yes, I remember that incident or event that happened a few years ago?” When you put numbers to it, that “whatever” might have happened as much as 20 to 30 years ago, when it seemed like such a short time.
I guess it happens when we who are sort of ancient have so many years and experiences to reflect on. I am very thankful to have had this many years and have been able to see so many changes and advancements in many areas.
All right, so we miss some things about the “good old days,” but personally I kind of enjoy lots of modern conveniences, especially air-conditioning and running water (which I did not have for a few days last week). What will the New Year bring?
Some of it is unknown and a matter of chance, I know, but we must face the fact that we make our lives what they are by the choices we make. Years ago, while I was teaching middle school in the Rio Grande Valley, our principal sent some of us to a wonderful workshop on teaching students to make good choices. I have never forgotten the three major points of the conference: Life is choice-driven, we are the product of our choices and we live or die by the choices we make.
Did we make a change in any one of these teenagers by keeping these thoughts foremost in our classroom? I hope so. If it made a difference to just one person, it was worth it all.
One of the recipes today was given to me by one of my former students who is a caregiver at Hawkins Creek Assisted Living Center. I am impressed with Stormy Johnson. I like to think that she made some good choices (she is a very conscientious caregiver) because of her middle school years at Forest Park Middle School. Stormy asked me if I had ever heard of a “Honey Bun Cake.” Well, I had not, but she searched until she found a recipe. I was happy to make it for her and we agreed that the recipe is worth sharing with you. It is similar to an old recipe with a different name.
Stormy’s Honey Bun Cake
1 yellow cake mix
1/4 cup sugar
4 eggs
2/3 cup oil
1 cup sour cream
Mix well (about 2 minutes with electric mixer)
Pour 1/2 of batter into a greased or sprayed 9-by-13-inch pan.
Mix brown sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle half over batter in pan. Add remaining cake mix and top with rest of brown sugar/cinnamon mix.
1/2 cup brown sugar
2 tablespoons cinnamon
Swirl through batter with spoon. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes until tests done with toothpick.
Mix glaze: 1 cup powdered sugar with 4 tablespoons milk. Pour over warm cake.
Winter calls for comfort food. This one is the ultimate.
Scalloped Corn Supreme
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 can (16 ounces) cream-style corn
1 can (16 ounces) whole kernel corn, undrained
1 cup uncooked elbow macaroni
1 cup cubed Velveeta cheese
Mix and pour into a 3-quart casserole dish. Cover tightly and bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour until macaroni is tender. Makes 8-9 servings.
Just a note: Some of you say you “lost me” and asked if I quit writing. Well, not yet. This column is no longer in Wednesday’s paper but is now in the weekend paper.