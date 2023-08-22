“Water, water, everywhere and all the boards did shrink; Water, water, everywhere. Nor any drop to drink.”
These lines from “Rime of the ancient Mariner” by English poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge come to mind anytime I waste a drop of water during this extremely hot and dry period in which we are presently suffering. Since I am a plant-growing lover, I try to conserve water in every way possible.
Well now wait, is this going to be a recipe column on water and recipes for it, conserving it or what? Yes.
I happen to be one who loves water, just plain old water, preferably purified, but drinking from a hose is often a welcome way to hydrate. Whatever your choice, you know it is critical to consume much water (there are different opinions on how much).
As you well know, in the past 15-20 years flavored waters -- hundreds of types and brands -- have arrived on our grocery shelves. I personally think the kinds without sugar or sweeteners of any kind must be more healthful, but that is just my opinion.
Many years ago, Joe (my husband), and I were on a trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico, meeting up with old friends of Joe’s when he taught there. They took us to a lovely hotel built in the traditional Southwestern style. I remember little about the décor but I remember the cucumber lime water they had in the lobby. I was absolutely taken aback by the simplicity of this refreshing simple drink.
I have since learned that adding almost any fruit adds a delicious taste to the liquid that we need to be drinking. Watermelon squares or slices, mango, orange slices, lemon, lime and a little cucumber are just what we need on a hot day. This is such an easy thing to do. The fancy name, I believe, is to “infuse” the water with these fruits. I am trying to keep a pitcher of “infused water” in the fridge all the time.
Though I don’t like spending time in a hot kitchen, I realize we must have nutrition all the time. I prefer salads, sandwiches and soups during these three-digit thermometer days. However, I realize also that some of you really want three squares (meals) a day. I still suggest, as I have done the last few weeks, that you prepare extra amounts and refrigerate or freeze some for two to three meals.
I made a large pot of vegetable soup this week that was lighter than my usual recipe. Also, I was using more a technique than a recipe.
Just Vegetables Soup
Ingredients
1/4 cup olive oil
1 large onion
3 ribs celery with leaves
1 large pod of garlic (or about 1 tablespoon chopped, refrigerated fresh garlic)
1 can (28 ounces) finely chopped tomatoes in juice
1 can (10 ounces) chopped tomatoes with mild chilies
2 cups water
1 tablespoon seasoned salt
1-2 teaspoons Tony Chachere's or any Cajun seasoning
3 heaping tablespoons vegetable bouillon paste
2 packages (12 ounces) mixed vegetables
1 package (12 ounces) soup vegetables (these have okra tomatoes, corn, etc. in them)
1 package (12 ounces) baby lima beans
Any other frozen fresh or canned vegetables you want to add
Steps
Chop onion, celery, and garlic in food processor. Sauté chopped vegetables in large soup pan (with lid) until vegetables are soft.
Add tomatoes, water, seasonings. Cover and simmer for 30-40 minutes. Bring to boil. When boiling, start adding frozen vegetables, one package at a time. When all are added, stir well and keep on high temperature until boiling. Simmer, stirring occasionally for 1 hour or more. Adjust seasonings to your taste.