Does this wonderful April weather not make all the rest of the year in East Texas worthwhile? It might be a little late to give you recipes for your Easter dinner, but since you get this column in the Saturday newspaper (or earlier online) you might still have time to work on one more recipe for the weekend.
I am sharing recipes today that are good for any spring gathering, so don’t toss them because Easter might be over. By now the kitchen could be cleaned, dishes and Easter decorations put away and only a few colored Easter eggs are left. Wait a minute, I forgot for a minute the price of eggs and that it’s cheaper, less messy and easier to buy and fill plastic eggs than buying, boiling and dyeing real eggs. Those Cadbury chocolate eggs that are always at the checkout counter luring you to buy them might be a pretty good deal by comparison.
All right, let’s cook a little instead of my droning on about a little bit of nothing. Though I do not make muffins often, I like them because they are quick and easy, do not require yeast and can be made in a variety of flavors. I stumbled onto it somewhere. Also, they freeze well for later use.
This is a muffin mix recipe with ideas for a variety of additional flavors.
All Star Muffin Mix
Basic mix: makes 4 batches
8 cups all-purpose flour
3 cups granulated sugar
3 tablespoons baking powder
2 teaspoons salt
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1-2 teaspoons ground nutmeg, as desired
Mix well and store in airtight containers in cool dry place or in freezer for up to six months. Makes 6 batches of 1 dozen each.
To prepare plain muffins:
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Whisk together 1 egg, 1 cup milk, 1/4 cup melted butter. Add 2 2/3 cups muffin mix. Stir just until moistened. Fill paper-lined muffin tins 3/4 full. Bake 18-21 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean. One of my favorite flavors is this mixture to add to basic mix:
Apricot Cherry Muffins
Prepare muffins as directed, tossing 1/2 cup each chopped apricots and dried cherries with muffin mix before adding egg/milk mixture. Bake as directed.
Another favorite: Cranberry-Nut Muffins
Prepare muffin mix as directed, tossing with 1 cup chopped fresh or frozen cranberries, 1/3 cup chopped pecans or walnuts and 3 tablespoons sugar before adding egg/milk mixture. Bake as directed after filling 12 muffin cups (with paper liners) 3/4 full with batter.
Use your imagination to make any flavor desired.
Another recipe from Jeanie Folzenlogen’s “I Don’t Want to Cook Book” before I have to return it to her.
Skillet Green Beans with Balsamic Vinegar
1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon salted butter
1 bag (12-ounces) fresh green beans, cleaned and trimmed
1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper
1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
Heat a 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Add oil and butter, wait 2 minutes and add seasonings. Toss to combine. Sauté green beans in this mixture for 3 minutes, then add vinegar, cooking 2 more minutes, stirring occasionally just until tender crisp. If you want them more tender, cook only an additional 19 minutes. Makes 4 servings.
If you are a purist in the kitchen (as I used to be) and have not tried some of the prepared, raw vegetables in the produce section, I encourage you to look at the many selections. They are a little more expensive than the regular vegetables but I find they are worth it in time save.