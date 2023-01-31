Are you ready? We are going on a trip, and you are my very first friends to be invited.
I forgot to tell you that you do not need to pack a bag -- this is a virtual trip. Are you ready? I have a new computer and I am as nervous as if we were sailing into the unknown. Thanks to my dear young friends Ramon and Sandra Guerrero, who spent a few hours with me last night. Ramon has been trying to keep my technical skills afloat for about 10-plus years now. He deserves a medal of honor.
Now you young things who were practically born with some sort of technical device in your hand cannot possibly understand how difficult it is for us who grew up with technical skills the height of which were Royal or Remington typewriters and rotary phones, to even remember how to turn on a new computer. So, if by any chance you get some recipes from me this week, you have my friends Sandra and Ramon to thank.
Let’s try. Thank you friends who take the time to say you enjoy this column, to send me new recipes or tell me about some new recipe or a hint that you have discovered. Keep them coming.
The first is another oldie from the beginning years of my writing. I am trying my best to find recipes that are as inexpensive as possible that will provide some nutrition for your family. This recipe is one of the first my late husband Ken Richardson’s mother taught me to make over 60 years ago. Our children loved them and she always had a batch made when we visited. I am going to try them in my air fryer, though I have had very little experience with that piece of equipment.
Mom’s Salmonettes
1 can (15 ounces) salmon, drained, but reserve the liquid
1/2 cup flour
1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder
1 egg, slightly beaten
Mix flour, salmon and egg. Mix liquid from salmon with baking powder. Combine two mixtures. Drop by teaspoonfuls into very hot oil 2 inches deep. Fry only until lightly golden. This makes about 24 salmonettes.
Drain well on paper towels before serving.
I like slaw, and prefer the clear, or vinaigrette type rather than the cream kind.
My friend Betty Roberts, whom so many of us knew and appreciate for her wonderful humor and brilliant mind, served this at the very first time our Supper Club (began in 1968) met. We miss her.
Betty’s Cabbage Slaw
Chop or grate in food processor or by hand:
1 medium head of cabbage
2 bell peppers, green and red are pretty in this
1 medium onion (I prefer white onions if being used raw)
Dressing:
3/4 cup cider vinegar
9 tablespoon vegetable or olive oil
3/4 cup (or less) granulated sugar
2 teaspoons salt
Black pepper to taste
Mix dressing ingredients well and pour over vegetables. Store in air-tight container and drain before serving. Makes 8-10 generous servings. Keeps well for several days if refrigerated.
A very quick, nutritious salad or dessert.
Ardell Matthews’ Gelatin Salad
1 small package any flavor fruit gelatin, sugar-free works fine
1 cup boiling water, apricot nectar, pineapple juice, or any fruit juice
1 cup buttermilk or yogurt, plain or flavored
Dissolve gelatin in boiling liquid. Cool and add buttermilk or yogurt.
Mix well and pour into a bowl or individual molds. Chill until ready to serve. You probably remember that our wonderful friend, Helen Carter, was well-known for showing up at the door of friends with this delightful dessert.