Have you ever gone on a “cooking spree” when you tried various versions of the same recipe?
In the past, I set out to find the perfect chocolate chip cookie recipe. I must have tried at least a dozen recipes, (adding almost a dozen pounds). After trying many recipes (to my children’s delight), I finally settled with the one with which I began -- the version on the back of the Nestles’ semi-sweet chocolate chip package).
Next came the slaw phase (this was definitely not as popular as the cookie phase). Later came one of my favorites: the potato salad phase. This was only slightly better appreciated by four children and one husband than the slaw era. I fear that I never got out of this recipe-searching because I like potato salad in almost any form, very much.
We go often to “potluck suppers,” which I talk about often. Since the beauty salon is no longer a weekly event for many or most people, the world’s best recipe-swapping place has had to be replaced by various meals where the cooking load is shared by everyone bringing something.
I marvel that these meals turn out accidentally (usually) to have a good variety of dishes. I am sometimes fearful that everyone will bring a red Jell-O salad. One of the funniest stories I have heard about this (probably not funny at the time) is told by my new, talented friend Narcie Sypert. She says that at one of these “potlucks,” no one signed up for particular things.
Narcie says the first person came in with a beautiful dessert. She was delighted. We almost all delight in desserts. The women kept coming in. You guessed it. Each brought a dessert. Finally, the last person came with a beautiful cake. Narcie had provided the meat, so there was at least one thing other than dessert. I always feel safer with these share meals when we sign up for different categories.
You knew this was leading to my latest recipe acquisition, didn’t you? At the last meal we shared at St. Michaels All Angels Church, Charlene White brought a potato salad that I though was one of the best ever.
Charlene White’s New Potato Salad
2 pounds small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
2 cups sour cream
1 package (1 ounce) Ranch dressing mix
Freshly cracked pepper, to taste
1 1/2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
14-16 slices bacon, crisply cooked (see note)
1 cup thinly sliced green onions, with tops
Leave peel on potatoes and place in large pot with 1 inch of water. Add 2 teaspoons salt to water. Bring to boil, reducing heat to low simmer. Cook, uncovered until easily pierced with fork, about 8-10 minutes. Do not overcook. Drain potatoes and run under cold water.
Dressing:
Mix dry dressing mix with sour cream. Cook and drain bacon and crumble into small pieces. Place the potatoes in serving bowl, add dressing and green onions. Add pepper to taste Toss to combine. Place in fridge, covered, at least 1 hour before serving. Sprinkle crumbled bacon on top. Makes about 8-10 servings as a side dish. Charlene says bacon can be crumbled on individual servings at last minute to keep bacon crisp.
Note: Cooking bacon in the oven is the only way I cook it anymore. I place parchment paper in a large baking dish or cooking sheet with sides. Cook to desired degrees of crispness. My preferred bacon is very crispy and this takes about 12-15 minutes at 400 degrees.