I’m late, but for once it is not my fault. Each year, for almost all the past 53, I have given you an autumn array of East Texas color report.
This year the gorgeous trees are appearing as lovely as ever but they are so late in coming they are having to compete with Christmas trees. My smart buddy, Steven Chamblee, director of our wonderful Longview Arboretum, can tell you the reason this is happening later than usual. So, come on out to this glorious park to see the color there and maybe you will run into him.
Look around you — the loops around Longview and Tyler. And in Longview (where I live), I have seen great splashes of color along all the main north/south streets and around any of the parks in each city.
Oh, I do love the colors of the seasonal change in autumn. Some friends are saying the trees have a wider variety of color this year than ever before. Maybe so. I have seen many yellow-trees that remind me of the Aspens in Colorado.
As you have figured out, I am sure, we are right in the middle of the entertaining/eating season. Personally, I think it starts with Labor Day and goes through the Super Bowl. I will try to share some recipes that can be used for entertaining as well as just regular meals.
I got a delightful email a few weeks ago from someone who reads this column in the Tyler Morning Telegraph. That is the paper on which I cut my teeth. My family took the morning and afternoon paper. Yes children, almost every town had a morning and evening paper, usually thrown by an enterprising boy on a bicycle.
Sue Olsson sent me a few recipes which are unlike any I have seen in our local cookbooks. Sue lives in Tyler now after having spent many years in St. Louis, Missouri, where she says there was a local columnist who shared many good recipes over the years.
The first recipe I want to pass on to you has a name that certainly fits it.
Best Ever Salad
2-3 heads of bibb or romaine lettuce
3/4 cup Parmesan cheese (freshly grated is best, I think)
6 ripe avocados, diced
Dried cranberries (I used 1/2 cup)
1/2 cup toasted chopped pecans
Dressing
3/4 cup olive oil
1/4 cup red wine vinegar
2 teaspoons dry mustard
1 teaspoon salt
About 2 tablespoons sugar
12-15 small cloves garlic
Tear lettuce into large bowl. Toast pecans for 5-10 minutes at 350 degrees. Watch carefully so not to burn. Cool pecans. Meanwhile, mix all dressing ingredients in a blender. Add remaining ingredients to lettuce. Pour dressing over salad just before serving.
Sue says the dressing is best made a few days ahead and kept refrigerated.
This cake recipe is unlike any I have seen of this type. Sue recommends refrigerating it after it is first cut.
Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cake
1 Duncan Hines yellow cake mix
1 each, small vanilla and chocolate pudding mixes
5 eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 cup cooking oil
1 1/2 cups warm water
1 package (6 ounces) mini-chocolate chips
Combine all ingredients in mixing bowl. Mix well for two minutes. Pour into greased and floured Bundt or tube pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 46 minutes. Check with toothpick to see if inside is done toothpick should come out clean. If not, bake about 5-10 more minutes. Cool for 10 minutes. Remove to cake plate. When completely cooled, dust with powdered sugar if desired.