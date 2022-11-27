I had an experience a couple of weeks ago that I wish I could have shared with you in person but you will get a non-tasting report of it today. It was a perfect luncheon experience — good friends and good food. What more can you want?
Kay Ray, who is the heartbeat of the Longview Foundation (which you need to know more about, also), was able to arrange this luncheon. It was not the first time I had been to an event at Longview High School’s Culinary Arts Center, but it is even bigger and better than a few years ago.
This program, in my opinion, is one of the finest courses among many good ones that Longview Independent School District provides. Currently, over 650 students can take advantage of this four-year curriculum, which will prepare them immediately for a job in the food industry at several levels depending on how far the students remain in the program. I am sharing with you some of the recipes we were served in an elegant, formal setting.
The senior students (ambassadors) are given responsibilities, which I think are very valuable for training for the real world. This program is led by Chef Kevin Hill and Chef Meagan Hill. There are other professional chefs who are also very valuable to this unique program. I hope you will learn more about this program and encourage any students you know to investigate the value of it. I only have room to share a few recipes with you and they were given to me in professional recipe format. Bless your heart, you have been just getting “simple southern recipes” in my home-cooking style, so don’t be shocked at the real thing.
The first thing we were served was a wonderful drink for which we all begged the recipe.
Chef Megan’s Apple Cider Mocktail
40 (6 ounce) servings
Ingredients
Syrup
5 cups water
2 1/2 cups sugar
1 1/4 cups honey
5 cinnamon sticks
3-star anise
Mocktail
3 cups apple cider
1 1/2 cups ginger ale
1 1/2 cups orange seltzer water
Construction
1/2 cup cranberries, frozen
1 star anise per serving (about 40)
1 large Fuji or Gala apple, thinly sliced
Steps
Combine syrup ingredients in a large pot and heat until sugar is dissolved. Cool syrup in refrigerator until ready to use. Mix mocktail ingredients and add syrup to desired sweetness. Pour into individual glasses and add a few cranberries, 1 star anise and 1 apple slice per glass.
Note: For star anise, I only tried at one store in Longview and did not find it, but it can be ordered with two- day delivery from Amazon.
The salad we were served was delicious and reminded me of a form of Caprese Salad, but easier to make than my usual recipe.
Tomato Cucumber Mozzarella Salad
Serves 20
Ingredients
5 seedless cucumbers, slice into 1-inch slices
10 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in fourths
40 ounces mozzarella tiny balls
1 handful fresh basil leaves
Dressing
1 cup balsamic vinegar
10 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
5 cloves finely minced garlic
5 teaspoons Kosher salt
1 1/4 teaspoons black pepper
1 1/4 cups extra virgin oil
Steps
Mix ingredients for salad. Prepare dressing by adding ingredients to blender and blend well.
Note: I am not sure what the chefs and students did but I did not pour dressing over salad ingredients until ready to serve. Also, I cut the recipe in half. There were several other delicious recipes served to us, which I will share another time.