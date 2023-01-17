All right, East Texans; bring out your finest friendly selves and do what we do best -- welcome new people to our way of life.
I had a surprise last week when I got a letter from a nice reader in Yoakum. I was not sure how she heard about this column, but I answered her letter and asked where she read the column. She told me it was in the Victoria Advocate newspaper, which is part of the organization which also publishes our Longview News-Journal and the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
I will not bore you local people by giving all the details about how this column came about (53 years ago), but bit by bit, they will learn about it. I am going to repeat some recipes today that you locals have seen (and maybe cooked) several times through the years. I am anxious to get some recipes from the Victoria area for us to try and share up here in the Piney Woods.
I will remind everyone that my purpose in starting this column on Feb. 11, 1970, was to share easy, delicious, somewhat inexpensive recipes with you. The comment about “inexpensive” is irrelevant now. Is there such a thing as a nutritious, low-cost way to feed ourselves or our families at this time? The unfortunate thing, I have found, is that fresh, nutritious, unprocessed foods are the most expensive of all. I encourage you to think about planting some fresh herbs and vegetables the minute the weather becomes cooperative.
The first recipe I want to share (or re-share) is my easy, delicious pie crust recipe. It does not require rolling out; it is patted into a pie pan or plate. It is useable for prebaked crusts (as for cream pies or any other pie that calls for a prebaked crust) as well as a crust in which the filling bakes along with the crust, such as pecan, chess, apple or pumpkin pies.
Easy Pie Crust
6 1/2 tablespoons melted butter
1 cup flour
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Mix butter, flour and powdered sugar and pat into an 8- or 9-inch pie plate or pan. If prebaking, bake for 25 minutes at 325 degrees.
One of the favorites of many readers is a recipe I got from a woman who was working in the gift shop at one of our hospitals here in Longview. I am notorious for going to any length to chase down a recipe that I have tasted or heard about.
Simple Tomato Basil Soup
1 jar (24 ounces) pasta sauce (preferably tomato basil or any kind of tomato-based sauce)
1 jar (16 ounces) Alfredo sauce
1 can (10 ounces) chicken broth
1/4 teaspoon dried basil
Pinch of dried thyme
Mix all ingredients, rinsing jars with chicken broth. The soup is fine without adding extra dried herbs, but my dear friend Jeanie Folzenlogen did this and hers was so good, I started doing this also.
This makes approximately 3 generous servings.
The last recipe is an appetizer that my friend and fellow retired music teacher gave me shortly after we moved back to Longview after 14 years in the Rio Grande Valley. To say I have made this 100 times would be an understatement.
Mary Lawler’s Ranch Cheese Ball
2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, softened to room temperature
1 package dry Ranch dressing mix (1 ounce)
Seasoned black pepper
Mix cream cheese and dry mix. Mold as desired. Roll in seasoned pepper. Chill until slightly firm. Garnish with colored bell pepper, parsley or any raw vegetables. Serve with crackers.