Spring is almost here, and if you visit 706 W. Cotton St., you can see for yourself.
That is the address of our wonderful Longview Arboretum, which I call my “happy place” (or one of them). The tulips, daffodils and all sorts of plants, which I cannot spell or say, are blooming like never before.
Our creative genius director, Steven Chamblee, has truly created a wonderland right here. He is artistic, not just with all growing things, but in many other areas. But, you must come see for yourself. He has developed many special events to provide fun things in many areas. We had a “birdhouse from cigar boxes” event and recently we had a cookie contest. Unfortunately, the judges had a difficult time choosing and had a problem not eating each cookie before we pondered and discussed its fine points.
Probably the judges (Steven and I) were not the best people to judge because we admitted in the beginning that there was no cookie on earth that we did not like. We chose these recipes to share with you but we had winners in several categories. Keep up with the Arboretum calendar of events. Among other things, the wonderful evening concerts are about to begin.
The first recipe I want to share with you was submitted by Robin Maly, who is an active volunteer at this beautiful place. Steven named this category the “Best of Dough” (or Top Cookie).
Cranberry – Orange White Chocolate Chip Cookies
Makes about 4 dozen medium sized cookies.
Ingredients
2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup (2 sticks softened) butter
3/4 cup sugar
3/4 cup light brown sugar
2 large eggs
2 teaspoons pure orange extract
1 1/2 cups dried cranberries
1 1/2 cups white chocolate chips
(Or, substitute 1 cup pecans and reduce dried cranberries and white chocolate chips to 1 cup each)
Steps
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in one bowl. In separate mixing bowl combine butter, sugar and light brown sugar and mix until well blended.
Whisk together 2 eggs in small bowl and add to butter and sugars. Add pure orange extract and blend all together on low until well blended. Pour the flour, baking soda and salt into mixer bowl with other ingredients and mix well. Next, add the dried cranberries and white chocolate chips and blend together by hand with a large wooden spoon.
Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Spoon about 12 cookies on each sheet and bake until the bottoms of the cookies are light brown.
The next recipe, judged “Most Delicate,” was entered by Barbara McDaniel and is delicious and just right for party cookies or a light dessert. Barbara, who volunteers at the Arboretum on Sunday afternoons when I do, gives credit to her daughter, Susan Shields, for the recipe.
Strawberry Cheesecake Cookies
Ingredients
6 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
1 large egg
1 box strawberry cake mix
1 teaspoon baking powder
1/2 cup vegetable oil
3/4 cup white chocolate chips (optional)
Steps
In large mixing bowl, mix all ingredients (except white chips) until combined. Fold in chips. Chill dough for 30 minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Place cookies, using a tablespoon, onto prepared baking sheet 2 inches apart. Bake for 12-13 minutes until set and golden brown on edges.
Allow cookies to cool on pan for 10 minutes. Remove to wire rack to cool completely. Store in an airtight container in fridge. Makes 24 cookies.
Another recipe and more about the happenings at this great addition to Longview will be featured next week.