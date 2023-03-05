Longview has a lottery winner! Oh, I don’t mean the Texas Lottery winner (though I think we have had some here in our area). I am talking about the “in-law” winner.
If you have married children, you know exactly what I mean. My wonderful friend, Pam Smith, whom I have told you about, called me a few months ago to tell me that one of her and husband Ned’s sons was moving back to Longview after having lived literally from coast to coast. Before Pam told me much about Andrew (No. 2 child who had been gone from Longview since college days), she began to rave about Kathleen, his wonderful wife.
I have been so fortunate to have become friends with both of these young “Smiths,” who have moved back to be near family. Goodness knows, as we age, we need help from our adult children. It so happens that Andrew and I share a common love of cooking and Pam says he has always liked to cook. However, I think he practices this art more than I at this stage of life.
The recipes I am sharing with you today are all from their kitchen. I not only got to taste these recipes, but got to watch him cook with Kathleen standing by to help, but never infringing on his kitchen work. Andrew agrees with me that good recipes do not have to be complicated recipes. You will enjoy either one of these that you try.
The first is a recipe that Andrew admitted came from Kathleen’s family. I asked if he married her to get the recipe and though he admitted it came from her family, I think there are lots of benefits to these two having found each other. The recipes are in Andrew’s words, exactly as he gave them to me.
Deep Dish Pizza
Ingredients
1 jumbo can refrigerated biscuits, 8 count (Grands or similar, non-flaky, I prefer butter flavored)
1 1/2 pounds Skinner’s pan country sausage or other ground sausage
1 (14 ounce) jar pizza sauce
Italian seasoning, oregano, salt, pepper and garlic powder
8 ounce shredded cheese ( mozzarella or Italian style or whatever)
Grated Parmesan cheese
Steps
Line bottom of 9-by-13-inch casserole dish with biscuits (smush biscuits together by hand — easier if room temperature).
Brown sausage and drain. Add seasonings to taste and let marry for 5-10 minutes.
Add pizza sauce, smidgen of water (about 2 tablespoons) and about 1/8 cup grated parmesan cheese.
Simmer 5-10 minutes while oven preheats.
Pour meat mixture over biscuit layer and top with shredded cheese and light dusting of grated parmesan cheese.
Cook at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until top and bottom are brownish.
Let cool and slice and serve. Makes 8 decent size servings.
Another recipe the Smiths share is an appetizer. But I think it is a good lunch or supper dish.
Italian Sausage Loaf
Ingredients
1 pound bulk Italian sausage
1 green bell pepper, chopped
1 medium onion, chopped
8 ounces cream cheese
1/3 cup water
1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/2 pound grated mozzarella cheese
1 loaf French bread, halved and center hollowed out
Steps
Brown sausage and drain. Add onions, pepper, seasonings and cook until onions are transparent. As it slowly melts, add water so that mixture has thick but creamy consistency. (It may not take all of water.) Add Parmesan cheese. Line both sides of bread loaf with mozzarella cheese and fill with sausage mixture. Fit bread halves back together and bake in 350-degree oven until loaf is hot and crust is crusty. Slice for sandwiches or diagonally in 2-inch slices for appetizers.