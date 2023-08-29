Early this year I promised myself and maybe you that I would share only recipes with you that I had not printed anywhere before.
Well, I have done well for almost eight months, but I am sharing one today that many friends and readers claim is my best recipe. Some say that it is always their Thanksgiving, Christmas or special birthday dessert.
I like it all right, but always tell the story that my mother and sister made it so much better than I, that I was always disappointed in it. However, the topic of a favorite dessert came up recently in a small caregivers group, which I am so thankful for being a part of. A big portion of time is spent eating, but just the caring and understanding makes this group so dear to us all. I strongly advise you to put together a group of people who happen to be going through any particular hard situation. In our case, everyone in the group has a very close connection with the dreaded thing called dementia.
I’m the self-appointed dessert maker. Our head chef, whom I have mentioned before, Andrew Smith, along with his sous-chef and “cleanup artist” wife Kathleen, chooses the entrée.
Pam Smith, Andrew’s mother, says the recipe I am resharing today is her family favorite. I know we are dealing with almost two generations since I first printed this recipe, so maybe it is new to some of you. If you don’t make the pie recipe, at least try the crust recipe. You will not be sorry.
Mother’s Strawberry Pie
My easy pie crust:
6 1/2 tablespoons melted butter
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
Mix flour and powdered sugar with butter. Pat into an 8- or 9-inch pie plate. For the Strawberry Pie or any other pie which needs a prebaked crust, bake at 325 degrees for 25 minutes. Crust may be used for a pie in which filling needs to be baked in crust, such as pecan, chess, custard, etc.
Pie filling:
2 cups whole milk
1 stick butter
1 cup sugar
5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon vanilla
Heat milk with butter until butter is melted. Mix 1 cup sugar with flour and add to milk and butter. Cook until thick, stirring constantly (this may take 8-10 minutes). Remove from heat and add 1 teaspoon vanilla. Cool thoroughly.
Wash, hull and drain berries. Place whole (or half if berries are large) on bottom of crust. Save a few for garnishing top of pie. Cover with custard.
Whipped cream topping:
1 cup heavy whipping cream
5 tablespoons granulated sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
Whip cream until thick and add sugar 1 tablespoon at a time. Beat in vanilla. Spread on top of custard. Garnish with reserved berries. Chill until ready to serve. Makes 6-8 servings and is very rich.
This may be made with fresh peaches, bananas or 1 cup coconut instead of strawberries. Enjoy.
This pie is sold at a local bakery and I recognized it immediately when it was served at a party. Personally, I think homemade is better. It was not made with my easy pie crust at the bakery.
Well, did you read the date at the top of your newspaper today or a calendar or anything that gives you the date? Did your heart not leap with joy that the month of August -- and wow, what a month it was -- is gone?
I think “breaking records” is a fun thing in some ways, but not the way the temps were broken this year for the month of August.