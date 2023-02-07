It’s time for a celebration. On this day, 53 years ago, “From My Kitchen” appeared in the Longview News-Journal.
Never in my wildest imagination did I dream that I would be visiting with you or anyone else through this column for so many years. Now let’s face facts, it could have been your mother, grandmother, great-grandmother or someone else who was around so many years ago. Most of you were probably just a twinkle in your mother’s eyes.
I am sharing with you the original column. I still have it in my first notebook of columns. I am going to share the column with you today for sentimental reasons and also because the recipes are two of my favorites still after all these years. There have been many changes in my life since I sat at the kitchen table writing this on a little Royal portable typewriter that I used all through Baylor. Enjoy reminiscing with me. You might find that some things have really not changed in 53 years.
Today’s homemaker is a composite of many things. She must have the energy of a harnessed volcano, the wisdom of Solomon and the business acumen of a Wall Street wizard. With food costs rising and kitchen time diminishing, Mrs. America can and must provide meals that are tasty, yet quick and economical.
In this column we intend to give you recipes that have been husband and children tested. While receiving the seal of approval from the head of the household, they are sometimes overlooked by our children in favor of hamburgers, hot dogs and peanut butter sandwiches.
Here are some recipes around which a complete menu can be planned. The idea for the first recipe came from one of my neighbors. I have given this recipe to several friends who consider themselves to be terrible cooks. They were delighted to find that it is easy and inexpensive but very delicious. It is a unique way of cooking chicken and rice. I have found that chicken is one of the most economical and versatile of all meats. I try to buy a 3-3 ½-pound fryer because there is more meat and less bone per pound with this size than with a smaller fryer.
Chicken in Foil
Stuff a 3-pound fryer with 1/3 cup each:
Chopped onion
Chopped green pepper
Chopped celery
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Rub fryer with butter or margarine. Wrap tighly in aluminum foil. Place in flat baking pan or cookie sheet. Bake at 400 degrees for 1 1/2 hours or at 300 degrees for 2 1/2 hours. When this time is up, unwrap chicken and place 2-3 cups cooked rice around the chicken. Rewrap and place in oven at 350 degrees for 10 minutes, just enough time for rice to soak up juices from chicken and vegetables. I have found that this is an excellent main dish to cook for Sunday dinner because it can cook during church.
Peachy Praline Pie
1 unbaked 9-inch pie crust
1/2 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
2/3 cup brown sugar (firmly packed)
1/2 cup raw oats
1/2 cup chopped pecans
1/2 cup softened butter or margarine
1 can (29 ounces) sliced peaches, drained, reserving 1/4 cup juice.
Mix flour and salt in small mixing bowl. Add brown sugar, oats, nuts and blend in butter, making a crumbly mixture.
Arrange half of peaches over crust. Sprinkle with half of crumbly mixture. Repeat with remaining peaches and crumbly mixture. Bake at 375 degrees for 40-50 minutes.
Add a tossed green salad, hot bread and your menu is complete.