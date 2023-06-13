Let me guess. You have been sitting around for months waiting to learn all you can about black beans -- their history, how to preserve and prepare them.
Well, that might be true if you live in South Texas or South or Central America. However, we in the southern states of the U.S.A. might not be as anxious to substitute our beloved pinto beans for these black satiny beans, which have been around for over 7,000 years. They are an excellent low-calorie, low-fat source of energy and fiber.
They have been a staple in the diet of Central and South America since they were discovered and developed by the Indians in Mexico and Peru. Do you remember having them as a child? The first time I remember eating them was in New Mexico on a trip with a church group. I use them many ways now and have just been sent a new recipe for them last week.
I have shared several recipes with you from my friend Mary Lawler. In fact, recently I think (time flies so fast “recently “ could be weeks or months ago), I shared again with you the wonderful ranch cream cheese ball that I have made dozens of times, but always have to look it up.
Mary and her husband, Don, are both retired music teachers/directors just as Joe and I are. When Mary sends me a recipe, I know that it is a winner. Though its name has “breakfast on it,” I have made it for an evening meal, just as Mary says she and Don have.
Black Bean Breakfast/Supper Bowl
Ingredients
2 tablespoons olive oil
4 eggs, beaten
1 can (15 ounces) black beans, rinsed and drained
1 avocado, peeled and sliced
1/4 cup salsa or pico de gallo
Salt and pepper, to taste
Steps
Heat olive oil in small skillet over medium heat. Stir and cook until eggs are set.
Place beans in microwave-safe bowl. Heat on high until beans are warm, about 1 minute.
Divide warmed beans between two serving bowls. Top each with scrambled eggs, avocado, salsa and salt and pepper. Serve with tortilla chips.
Along the same “Mexican food line,” my good friend and neighbor Patti Maxwell brought this to a church “potluck supper” recently and it was a favorite. It makes 6-8 servings.
Chili Tater Tot Casserole
Ingredients
1 pound ground beef
28 ounce chili (of course, I used Wolf Brand)
1 can (10 ounces) Rotel tomatoes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon each chili powder, garlic powder, onion powder, salt
1/4 teaspoon black pepper (or to taste)
2 cups shredded cheddar or Mexican blend cheese
32 ounces tater tots
Steps
Preheat oven to 375 degrees and spray a 9-by- 13-inch pan or dish with non-spray and set aside. Brown beef in a non-stick pan over medium high heat. Add chili and Rotel tomatoes and stir to combine. Add all seasonings and stir well to combine. Pour the mixture into the bottom of the pan or baking dish. Top the meat mixture with 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheese, then top with a single layer of frozen tater tots.
Bake for 35 minutes. Remove from oven and add remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Return to oven for 5 minutes. If top is not crispy, turn oven to broil and cook until top is golden brown.
Warning: When oven is on broil, don’t step away for any length of time. This tip is from a true experience when I went out to water just one plant. Guess what happened!