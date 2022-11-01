This week’s column might seem to be targeted to a small select group.
The word “select” might be correct, but the word “small” is no longer correct. I am speaking of the rapidly growing number of people who are being diagnosed with some form of dementia. Now, stay with me, we are going to cook.
There are many statistics on exact numbers of how many people are affected by this dread disease. First of all, there are many forms of this situation which affect the memory. Yes, there are things about “forgetfulness” that go along with advancing years. There are various tests to determine if one is just doing the normal things with aging (where are my keys/phone/glasses?) versus where is my house, where is the church or beauty/barber salon.
When a diagnosis comes, it is impossible to describe the shock, fear and distress. It is not just the person alone, but the entire family and even circle of friends who are involved. When the diagnosis was confirmed for my husband about five years ago, I began to seek out support groups. Thanks to friends Susan and Kevin Olsen, Dr. Rick Webb and Dr. James Sawyer who helped me find the right group to lend support as caregivers. I strongly advise you to find a group that can help you travel this path.
Now, we are going to cook.
Dr. James Sawyer, who was in general practice here as a physician before his retirement a decade or so ago, is a founding member of the East Texas Alzheimer’s Alliance, which offers aid and assistance to caregivers. He has been so kind to mention some of my heart-healthy recipes in various meetings where he was speaking to us caregivers.
I told him about another easy recipe and it is a quick and easy dish to get on the table in a few minutes. Do not ever let me do what I did with a recipe for him: I said that another easy fish recipe was the one I am sharing with you today. I just started rattling off this recipe. OK, maybe years ago I could remember a recipe from a time at the supermarket when you gave it to me without writing it down.
Now even if it is three to four ingredients, I must have it written.
Here is one of our favorites for any kind of fish. We like it with bass and we are fortunate enough to have a friend who keeps us supplied when the fish are biting. Thanks Bill and Donna Park. I just cooked some recently that were in the freezer.
Fish Almondine
3 tablespoons butter or olive oil
3 tablespoons sliced almonds
1 pound fish fillets
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning
1/2 teaspoon black pepper
Juice of 1 lemon
Fresh parsley
Toast almonds in butter or oil in large heavy skillet. Stir constantly until golden brown. Remove and set aside. Season fish with salt, pepper, Cajun seasoning and pepper. Place fish in hot skillet. Cook over medium heat 3-4 minutes per side, depending on thickness of fillets. Be careful not to overcook. Drizzle with lemon juice. Top with almonds and garnish with parsley.
I am a true fan of spinach, cooked or raw.
Try this easy method.
In large deep skillet with lid. Sauté 2-3 cloves of chopped garlic in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add bag of fresh spinach, 8-12 ounces. Stir until spinach begins to wilt. Stir and over. Cook only for 4-5 minutes. Makes 2 servings. Add salt and pepper to taste.