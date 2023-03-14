You probably know that there are hundreds, at least, of diets that are supposed to make us lose all the pounds that gradually creep on when we are not looking. You can believe me when I tell you that I have been on almost everyone from the cottage cheese/ 2 lettuce leaves a day to the 2 scoops of ice cream / 2 lettuce leaves a day. I keep looking for a “cookies only “ diet since cookies rank # 1 in my favorite foods. Fortunately, I finally got serious about Weight Watchers (it’s had many names since the beginning), and it is the plan which has helped me keep off 40 pounds or more for about 20 years.
Todays recipes are not exactly on the preferred WW list, but I could not help but share them with you. They are the last two recipes from the Cookie Contest held at Longview’s Arboretum a few weeks ago. If you are tired of hearing about this wonderland of color and beauty right here in Longview, just go see for yourself. It is truly a sight to behold, especially now with all the glory of spring color.
All right, lets, get on with the recipes. They were both submitted by very committed volunteers of the Arboretum, without whom this place could not exist.
The first was submitted by Heather Hall who is a board member of the Arboretum. She gives credited to “Uncle Dan” Lancaster, also board member, and known as “Mr. Fix-it” at the park and also at Heartisans, a great shop and teaching establishment. This recipe is also in their cookbook which I have mentioned before and can be purchased at Heartisans, on Gilmer Road. This recipe was chosen as “Best Chocolate Chip” recipe.
Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup butter, softened to room temp
1 cup dark brown sugar
½ cup granulated sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon baking soda
2 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla
2 ½ cups flour
2 12- ounce bags semi-sweet chocolate chips
Combine butter and sugars, add eggs. Mix in salt, baking soda, vanilla and flour. Fold in chocolate chips. Preheat oven to 300 degrees. Place on greased or sprayed cookie sheets or parchment paper by heaping tablespoons. Bake for 30 minutes. Makes about 24 large cookies.
The “Prettiest Cookie” category was submitted by Jan Barth who is a very talented worker here and in other organizations. Since I like almond flavoring this one was a winner with me not just because it was so pretty.
Raspberry Almond Shortbread Thumbprints
1 cup butter, softened to room temperature
2/3 cup granulated sugar
½ teaspoon almond extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
½ cup raspberry jam
Glaze:
1 cup powdered sugar
2-3 teaspoons water
1 ½ teaspoons almond extract
Combine softened butter, sugar, and ½ teaspoon almond extract in a mixing bowl. Beat at medium speed until creamy. Add flour, beating at low speed, scrapinf bowl often, until well blended. Cover and refrigerate until firm. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1 -inch balls. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased cookie sheets. Make indentation incenter of each cookie with thumb ( edges may crack slightly). Fill each indentation with about ¼ teaspoon jam. Bake for 14-18 minutes until edges are lightly browned. Let stand on cook sheets for 1 minute. Remove to cooling rack. Cool completely. Combine all glaze ingredients in bowl and whisk until smooth. Drizzle over cookies. Makes about 2 dozen.
All right-we are done with sweets for a while (unless a dessert (cookie, pie, or cake comes along that I cannot resist.)