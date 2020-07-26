As demand for meal deliveries continues to grow, Meals on Wheels East Texas has started a vehicle donation program.
“You can help us keep going by volunteering, giving what you can, including a used car, truck, motorcycle, boat, RV and even some farm equipment,” the nonprofit organization said in a statement. “Vulnerable seniors are the greatest risk amid COVID-19, and your vehicle donation will help ensure we have what we need to continue to deliver a vital lifeline to our most at-risk Americans.”
Vehicles must meet these requirements to be donated: must have a clear title; must be in one piece and towable and must be accessible for safe towing. The vehicle does not need to be running.
Meals on Wheels of East Texas delivers warm meals Monday through Thursday to clients in Gregg, Smith, Henderson, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood counties.
For information on how to donate, call (844) 411-5768 or email donorsupport@careasy.org .