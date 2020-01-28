A highway median might be the obstacle in redeveloping the former Holiday Inn site on Estes Parkway.
So the agency that owns it wants to make a break for it.
Longview Economic Development Corp. President/CEO Wayne Mansfield and city Public Works Director Rolin McPhee are meeting with the Texas Department of Transportation and contractors to discuss a median in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway near Interstate 20.
For northbound traffic to access a 6-acre lot, drivers must continue north 0.2 miles and make a U-turn.
Developers who have shown interest in the property have said that cutting a pass-through in the median to provide left-turn access directly to the site is a must, Mansfield said.
“There’s been discussion regarding the difficulty of access into that, due to the median that is constructed there,” Mansfield said.
McPhee suggested that LEDCO engage with an engineering firm that works closely with state transportation authorities to find out how much it would cost to get designs, Mansfield said. They also will look at whether acceleration and deceleration lanes are needed.
“Those are some of the things that we need to clarify with TxDOT, and, of course, that affects the cost of this,” he said.
He and McPhee will meet with the firm this week and with TxDOT over the next few weeks, then bring the cost estimates to LEDCO’s board of directors at its Feb. 28 meeting.
The former hotel had been vacant for several years until LEDCO bought and cleared the property in 2013 for $1.8 million. Two years later, the city placed aesthetic restrictions on the property, such as regulations on metal facades and outdoor storage or display and a requirement that a 10-foot landscaping strip be maintained along Estes Parkway.
“I can tell you, I was at (the International Council of Shopping Centers) in Fort Worth a couple of weeks ago and met with developers, and they were very interested in the site,” Mansfield said at a LEDCO board meeting Friday. “Again, the median cut was absolutely something critical.”
LEDCO board chairman John Martin said any sort of access enhancement around the site “would help market our property much more effectively.”