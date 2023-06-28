Matthew and Kelly Yohn own 25 acres of land along the Sabine River and have tentative plans to convert the property into a business.
The couple listened and engaged numerous times Tuesday during a public meeting at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center as the city of Longview invited residents to offer feedback about a project to improve access points along the Sabine River.
A second come-and-go meeting is scheduled 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Maude Cobb.
"We're thinking about maybe turning it into an RV park and a possible shuttle service to Lakeport, so we've been talking about that the last year, and we're just trying to figure out where," Matthew Yohn said.
In December, Gregg County received a $75,000 grant from the Sabine River Authority that will be used for engineering a proposed 53-mile paddling project along the river, providing easier recreational access. The project is being conducted in coordination with area cities with planning services provided by MHS Planning & Design.
Gregg County has two Sabine River access points — one at U.S. 271 in Gladewater and the other at Texas 322/149 in Lakeport.
The Yohns said they mainly came to listen but also to get ideas. FM 2087 along the river is where the couple said they'd benefit most from having an access point.
Pct. 2 Commissioner Ray Bostick, Longview Director of Community Destinations Shawn Hara, MHS Senior Planner Hunter Rush, Planner John Waltz and MSA Engineer Raine Gardner were at the meeting to answer attendees' questions and provide information about the project.
Maps showing the area of the river within the county were set up in the meeting room and also on a projector for participants to reference.
Rush said two meetings were held earlier Tuesday with local authorities to discuss needs and access points. The first meeting was with area first responders such as local fire departments, police and EMS, while the second meeting was with city representatives from Lakeport, Easton, Kilgore and Gladewater.
Hara said another meeting is set Wednesday with officials from White Oak and Longview.
"They know their communities, their areas better than anybody as far as making sure we take into account any concerns or thoughts that they have, where they think access might make sense for their area (and) what other issues should be addressed if those access points are developed," Hara said.
Rush said the group previously conducted inventory and analysis of the river by road and boat.
The study by road showed the availability of river access from a vehicle, Rush said.
Planners also took a boat tour with the Longview Fire Department, which Rush said spanned about 45 miles and during which they inventoried private and public boat ramps.
Rush said he hopes to have a final plan ready to take to commissioners by November.
Monica Kidd of Jacksonville was one of the first people to arrive at Tuesday's meeting and said she heard about it on Facebook through her kayaking group.
Kidd grew up on the Sabine River and has taken numerous paddling trips, she said.
She said she came to the meeting because she supports the development of paddling trails anywhere.
"I just showed up to see what it was about and ... (Hara) pretty much told me it’s just to develop more access to the river and ... I think that’s a great thing," Kidd said.