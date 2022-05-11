At a public workshop Tuesday concerning safety along the East Loop 281 corridor, resident Ricky Slaughter’s question about traffic related to an under-construction Hallsville ISD school at Page Road was the first.
He wanted to know what, if any, traffic accommodations would be made for the area of Page Road where Hallsville ISD is building a new elementary school. Slaughter predicted the road could become “a mess” with the new school and asked if turn lanes would be added, if the road would be widened and if a school zone would be set on that stretch of Loop 281.
Slaughter was among residents from Gregg and Harrison counties who gathered at the East Texas Builders Association to provide input on traffic and safety along Loop 281 from Tryon Road to Page Road/Delia Drive.
Members of the Longview Planning and Zoning Commission were in attendance to help residents mark areas of concern or that they had questions about on large maps placed on several tables. The maps showed the area of Loop 281 along with surrounding land, streets and major highways.
Bryan McBride, transportation planning manager and director of the Longview Metropolitan Planning Organization, opened the meeting and gave a brief overview before introducing Sandip Faldu, senior transportation engineer and project manager for consulting firm Freese and Nichols, which conducted a study of the corridor.
Faldu said the study began with several goals in mind, including to improve traffic mobility along the corridor, improve safety, coordinator access and to accommodate for future growth in the area.
Crashes in the area, Faldu said, were down 35% from 2019 to 2020, but they were up 59% from 2020 to 2021. He said of the crashes, 58% were related to an intersection with 4% to a commercial vehicle and a mere 1% was pedestrian-related. Top contributing factors to the crashes were speed (40%), failure to yield right of way (23%), following too closely (13%), disregard of a signal (10%), an animal on the road (9%) and unsafe lane change at 5%.
Major crash locations were at Hollybrook Drive, Alpine Road and Page Road, he said.
When Slaughter asked about Page Road and the new school, several residents in attendance nodded their heads before echoing his concerns.
"I'm wondering what the repercussions are going to be for Page road, which is not in great shape and it doesn't accommodate much traffic to start with,” Slaughter asked Faldu. “I sort of predict Page Road's going to be a mess ... Is there accommodation for that in your plan?"
Faldu said the study found that buses entering the school would be entering north on Loop 281 to get to the school driveway. He said going north along Loop 281, the left turn lanes are set to be extended so that there is enough distance for deceleration to make the U-turn. Headed southbound, there is set to be a right-turn deceleration lane to get into the drive of the school. There was no confirmation if a school zone would be added on Loop 281, he said.
Several residents voiced their disappointment that there weren't representatives from Hallsville ISD or Harrison County to answer some of the questions they had.
The plan is currently in the first round of its public outreach and participation phase. Material presented by Faldu indicated that next would be the analysis, concepts and draft plan phase, which is set to take place from May to until June, followed by the second round of its public outreach and participation in September. Plans are set to be finalized from September to November.